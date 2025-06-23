Choose wisely! The correct answer, the explanation, and an intriguing story await.

Correct Answer: Jumpman

Mario was created by Shigeru Miyamoto in the early 1980s while he was developing Donkey Kong, Nintendo's breakout arcade hit. Interestingly, Donkey Kong was originally conceived as a game based on the Popeye comic strip, with Popeye, Olive Oyl, and Bluto filling the roles. When Nintendo couldn't secure the rights in time, Miyamoto pivoted and created new characters, giving birth to what would become Mario, Donkey Kong, and Pauline.

Initially, Miyamoto referred to his new character as "Mr. Video." His idea was to have a versatile, reusable figure who could appear in multiple games, much like a studio mascot. He later admitted that "Mr. Video" was too generic and lacked appeal, saying he was grateful the name didn't stick.

When Donkey Kong launched in arcades in July 1981, the character appeared as a carpenter (not yet a plumber) trying to rescue his girlfriend from a giant ape. In the Japanese version, the character had no official name, while in the English version, the game instructions referred to him simply as "Jumpman", emphasizing his primary gameplay mechanic.

The now-famous "Mario" name came about during the localization process for the American market. As company lore goes, Nintendo of America was renting office space in Tukwila, Washington, from a landlord named Mario Segale. During a heated encounter over late rent, Segale's passionate demeanor and distinctive name made a lasting impression. The team decided to rename Jumpman in his honor – partly as a nod, partly as a joke.

The name "Mario" first appeared in a Donkey Kong sales brochure later that year, and it stuck. The character quickly gained popularity, eventually becoming the face of Nintendo's most iconic franchise.

Mario's profession also evolved with his character. While he began as a carpenter in Donkey Kong, his shift to a plumber came with the release of Mario Bros. in 1983, a game set in underground pipes, making plumbing a better fit. His design choices (like the mustache and hat) were largely driven by the pixel limitations of the arcade hardware, but they became defining features of his character.

At the Super Mario Bros. 30th Anniversary festival in 2015, Miyamoto confirmed that Mario's full name is Mario Mario, and his brother is Luigi Mario – a quirky detail that had previously appeared in the 1993 Super Mario Bros. live-action film and has since become accepted canon.