Recognized as the first work of interactive fiction and the precursor to modern adventure games, "Colossal Cave Adventure" was a text-based title released in 1976, also known as "ADVENT" or "Adventure."

Microsoft updated the game in 1977 and ported as "Microsoft Adventure" in 1979 to run on the Radio Shack TRS-80.

Microsoft Adventure is credited as being the first full port of Adventure, the first major game to be released exclusively on 5.25" floppy disk instead of the commonly used cassettes of the day, and it was among the earliest instances of a PC game shipping with copy protection, if not the earliest.

The scheme worked by distributing the game's data across abnormally numbered disk tracks, so the TRS-80's operating system needed special instructions to read the Microsoft Adventure disk. It wasn't long before an Australian teenager named Nick Andrew managed to crack and copy the game.