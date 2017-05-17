The Aim Controller for the PlayStation 4 hit store shelves this week. The Aim is Sony’s answer to a gun-like controller for VR. The game Farpoint comes bundled with the controller. However, Farpoint can also be purchased separately and does not require the Aim to be played.

The gun is all white with a glowing ball on the front similar to the PlayStation Move and has both front and rear handles. The rear handle has a trigger where expected and an analog thumb stick behind that, which is surrounded by the square, triangle, circle, and X buttons. The front handle has another analog control stick on the backside along with a digital directional pad. On the front are L1 and L2 triggers.

All the buttons on the standard DualShock 4 controller are present on the Aim and within reach of your fingers.

"The game does do a good job of teaching you how to use the Aim controller."

Farpoint is a sci-fi VR shooter that takes place on the other side of a wormhole. Polygon found the game to be basic and linear, and the story ends without much resolution. However, the game does do a good job of teaching you how to use the Aim controller. The gameplay in combination with the use of the Aim helped to raise the game’s final score to a 7.5 out of 10.

“Farpoint may seem basic, but it nails stuff a lot of other VR games haven't figured out. The addition of holding the [Aim Controller] with two hands and aiming in a semi-realistic way makes the mechanical act of playing a somewhat basic shooter feel fresh and interesting again.”

You can pick up Farpoint today for $49.99 by itself. The Aim Controller comes bundled with the game for $79.99, but you can also buy the gun peripheral from GameStop separately for $59.99.

