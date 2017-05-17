Apple’s iPad Mini, the 7.9-inch tablet that’s been around since 2012, could be getting discontinued. The news comes via a report by BGR, which cites a source “close to Apple.”

It seems the increasing size of iPhones, the new 9.7-inch iPad, and, most importantly, dwindling sales are all behind Apple’s decision. The company contact said “fierce cannibalism of our own products” means the iPad mini has been “sized out of its own category.” They added that sales numbers are “very clear.”

When it first arrived, the iPad Mini’s size made it a popular item among those looking for a more portable tablet during a time when most phones had 3.5-inch displays. Today, the iPhone 7 Plus is just 2.2 inches smaller that the Mini, and, in many ways, is the better option over its tablet cousin.

Additionally, Apple’s recently released Air 2 replacement, the 9.7-inch iPad, costs just $329, making it cheaper than the $399 iPad Mini 4 ($529 if you want built-in LTE) while offering a more powerful processor.

Most analysts expect Apple to unveil a new, 10.5-inch iPad Pro at WWDC next month. It’s said to have the same footprint as the 9.7-inch iPad but with tiny bezels that allow more screen space. With the 12.9-inch Pro also available, Apple may want to push sales of its newer tablets by removing the Mini option from its iPad range.

If it really is the end of the road for the Mini, it’s unclear whether Apple plans to pull it from sale sometime in the near future, or continue selling it for a while longer but without any further updates.