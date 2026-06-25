What just happened? The price increases that Tim Cook said would be coming to Apple devices have arrived, with the Mac Studio M3 Ultra seeing the largest change as it jumps by a staggering $1,300. MacBooks and iPads have experienced hefty hikes, while the MacBook Neo still falls into the budget category despite a $100 rise on the base model to $699.

Following last week's announcement from Cook that Apple wasn't totally immune to the AI-driven memory crisis driving up costs, Apple has now revealed new prices for many products.

After the Apple Store went down this morning, it returned with the new prices. MacBooks and iPads have increased by about 20% globally, while Apple TV is now more than 50% more expensive. The HomePod, HomePod mini, iMac and Mac Studio have also increased. Even the Vision Pro, which has long been critisized for its high price, is up by $200, from $3,499 to $3,699.

The MacBook Neo is now $699, up from $599, while the MacBook Air has moved from $1,099 to $1,299. The 14-inch MacBook Pro is now $1,999, up from $1,699, and the iMac has risen from $1,299 to $1,499.

The biggest increases are in Apple's desktop line. The Mac Studio with M4 Max is now $2,499, up from $1,999, while the Mac Studio with M3 Ultra has jumped from $3,999 to $5,299. That $1,300 rise is the largest in dollar terms, as well as the steepest percentage increase among the Macs at around 32.5%.

The iPad Air now starts at $749, up from $599, while the iPad Pro starts at $1,199, up from $999. The Apple TV 4K has climbed from $129 to $199, a 54% increase, while the HomePod mini is now $129 and the full-size HomePod is $349.

Something that hasn't increased, at least not yet, is the iPhone lineup, which makes up around half of Apple's total revenue. Earlier estimates suggested the handsets could rise by more than $200 if Apple passed on the full impact of component costs.

Apple had avoided some of the impact of AI data center demand for memory until now, but Cook admitted that raising prices would become unavoidable this year due to continually inflating memory costs.

"The consumer electronics industry is facing an unprecedented challenge," Apple said in a statement. "The rapid expansion of AI data centers has created an extraordinary surge in demand for memory and storage. We have never seen a component price increase this much, this quickly."

Apple said it had reached a point where it needed to begin raising prices on a number of products, suggesting more will follow, possibly including the iPhone.

Apple defied the industry trend of expensive product releases, such as the Steam Machine, by launching the MacBook Neo for just $599 this year. That price lasted only a short while, but at $699, it remains one of the few new Apple machines that can still be described as affordable.