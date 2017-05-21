Constantin Film acquired the movie rights to the Resident Evil franchise in 1997 and put out the first in what would ultimately be a series of half a dozen films in 2002. With the arrival of Resident Evil: The Final Chapter roughly six months ago, many assumed the franchise’s theatrical releases would be going on indefinite hiatus.

That’s not the case, as it turns out.

Martin Moszkowicz, Chairman of the Board at Constantin Film, confirmed to Variety at the Cannes Film Festival that a Resident Evil film reboot is already in development at the German production company. The reboot will apparently consist of (at least) six films, the publication reports.

It’s not yet known who will direct the reboot, who will star in it or even how it will fit into the franchise’s existing narrative.

Several recent reboots, as you’ve no doubt noticed, have taken franchises down a darker path and have done pretty well at the box office. The idea that Constantin Film wants to bring Resident Evil back to theaters isn’t surprising considering how much of a cash cow the franchise has been up to this point.

According to Variety, Resident Evil has generated $1.2 billion worldwide and is the highest-grossing film series of all-time that’s based on a video game.