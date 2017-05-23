Hardware enthusiasts have been watercooling PCs for well over a decade. In the early days before all-in-one coolers were all the rage, custom efforts largely focused on keeping the processor at a reasonable temperature for the purpose of overclocking.

Over time, the practice grew to encompass other toasty components like GPUs and motherboard chipsets before eventually expanding to trivial parts like hard drives, system memory and as demonstrated by FSP Group’s latest offering, power supplies.

In collaboration with Bitspower, FSP at Computex will showcase a liquid cooled modular power supply it’s calling the Hydro PTM+.

Billed as the world's first mass-produced liquid cooled PSU with 80 Plus Platinum certification, the Hydro PTM+ offers a power rating of 1,200 watts when air cooled (that figure jumps up to 1,400 watts when the liquid cooling system is activated). Conversely, when loads are below 50 percent, the unit can operate without the use of a fan for cooling (then again, the fact that a liquid cooled PSU even has a fan kind of defeats the purpose in my book).

The unit also features RGB LED lighting, we're told.

Computex officially kicks off on May 30 and runs through June 3 in Taipei. FSP’s booth (L0509a) is located on the 4th floor of the Nangang exhibition hall should you want to stop by and have a look in person.