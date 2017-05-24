If you want a monitor with a blisteringly fast refresh rate, it usually comes down to a choice of a 1440p display that can manage around 144Hz or a 1080p monitor that can go up to 240Hz. But with AOC’s new Agon AG251FG, you can have both.

Simply put, the monitor offers a choice of a higher resolution or an (even) faster refresh rate. Meaning users can decide what display mode to choose based on the game they’re playing. The AG251FG also comes with a response time of just 1ms and features Nvidia’s G-Sync technology for smooth, blur-free gaming.

The monitor boasts a 50,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio, four USB 3.0 ports, 400 nits brightness, and connections for DisplayPort, HDMI, and headphones.

There are, however, some caveats with the AG251FG. Firstly, it’s a TN panel, which means the viewing angles – 170 degrees horizontal and 160 degrees vertical – and colors can’t match an IPS display. It’s also just 24.5 inches, which could put off most gamers who prefer 27-inch monitors and larger, especially for 1440p. Finally, the price – around $674 based on a conversion from pounds – seems quite expensive for a TN.

Despite the drawbacks, there will likely be interest in AOC’s product as it features the best everything a TN panel can offer in one package. Ultimately, it may come down to how much you value 240Hz. Asus’ brilliant ROG Swift PG279Q, which remains our top monitor for gaming, is a 2560 x 1440 IPS G-Sync display that’s overclockable to 165Hz – though it’s a few hundred dollars more expensive, admittedly.