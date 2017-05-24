Samsung’s next-generation 360-degree handheld video camera will cost significantly less than last year’s model when it goes on sale tomorrow (May 25) in the US.

The South Korean electronics titan said on Wednesday that its updated Gear 360 will command just $229. If you recall, the original debuted at $349 although it’s now possible to find it online in the $170 range. Also worth mentioning is the fact that if you buy a Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus between May 25 and June 19, you can score the Gear 360 for just $49.

The new Gear 360 is a significant departure from the first model as this is a handheld affair. The first camera was an orb that could optionally mount on a tripod while this new unit includes a built-in handle (there’s also a tripod mount, thankfully).

Samsung says the Gear 360 offers true 4K video recording capabilities (4,096 x 2,160) at 24 frames per second and 15-megapixel 360-degree stills. It utilizes two 8.4-megapixel CMOS sensors and dual f/2.2 fisheye lenses in addition to a built-in 1,160mAh battery that’s good for around 120 minutes of usage (2,560 x 1,280 with Wi-Fi off).

There’s also a microSD card slot, dual-band 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1 and a USB 2.0 (Type-C) port. The camera carries an IP53 dust and splash resistant rating for outdoor use (within reason, of course).

This year’s iteration is compatible with more phones as well including the Galaxy S8, S7 and S6 family as well as recent Note phones and the iPhone SE and newer. Look for it online at Samsung's website, over on Amazon or through your preferred wireless carrier.