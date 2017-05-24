Last November, Express, U.K.’s web portal for the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers reported that hundreds of accounts had been suspended by Google after it had discovered many Pixel phone owners had resold their phones to circumvent a U.S. sales tax loophole for profit.

According to the report, a number of Pixel phones were purchased from Google’s Project Fi, a mobile carrier that uses multiple networks for broader signal coverage. The phones were shipped to a reseller in New Hampshire, which does not have a sales tax. The profit from the untaxed phones was then split with the customers.

Under Google Store's terms of service policy, commercial resell of Google devices is prohibited.

"You may only purchase Devices for your personal use. You may not commercially resell any Device, but you may give the Device as a gift."

In response, Google shuttered all accounts involved in the scheme. Hundreds of users began complaining about not being able to access their email, photos, the app store, or anything else “linked to the [offending] online identity.”

Today there has been at least one report and possibly more that particular Pixel phones are becoming blacklisted. Blacklisting occurs when a phone’s IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) number is reported as stolen or lost. It essentially prevents the phone from being used except for 911 emergency calls.

Kyle from HardOCP reported that this has happened to his Pixel XL. He said the blocking came out of nowhere with no warning. He contacted his carrier T-Mobile, but they informed him that there is nothing that they can do to reverse the blacklisting.

Kyle had purchased the phone online through Swappa, which acts as a broker for buyers and sellers of used phones. Speaking with Swappa support, he discovered that he was not the only one experiencing the problem.

“Sorry to hear of the complaints. We have seen a great number of Pixel devices becoming blacklisted the past two days. We are still trying to figure out why this has happened to so many devices. We are working to find out the cause of this widespread issue.”

Swappa suggested that he contact Google to see if they could get to the bottom of the problem. Google initially claimed that they were thoroughly aware of what was going on and that his phone was not actually blacklisted; that he was receiving a spam message. However, Kyle checked his IMEI, and the number was definitely coming back blacklisted.

After confronting Google with his IMEI check, Google support finally told him, “The phone had not been reported stolen, but had been sold through the ‘Project Fi Team.’”

Could this have been connected to the actions taken back in November?

The support specialist informed him that she would be escalating the issue to Project Fi and that he would be hearing from them in about 24 hours. When asked for a support ticket, the representative would not provide him with one, only indicating he would receive one via email.

Kyle is still waiting to hear from the Project Fi team. If you have had a similar experience or have more information regarding the whole Pixel/Project Fi situation, please share with us in the comments.