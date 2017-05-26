The Raspberry Pi Foundation, the organization behind the credit card-sized single-board computers, has announced it is merging with coding network charity CoderDojo, which runs coding clubs across the world for people between the ages of seven and 17.

Raspberry Pi says the two organizations will work together to advance their shared goals of getting more young people interested in computing and coding.

The Raspberry Pi mini computer, which now has a third generation model available, has sold more than 10 million units since it launched back in 2012.

Dublin-based CoderDojo says there are more than 1250 of its code clubs in 69 countries, which are regularly attended by more than 35,000 young people. The pair hope that by teaming up, they’ll be able to increase the number of CoderDojos to 5000 by the end of 2020.

“In technical terms, the Raspberry Pi Foundation is becoming a corporate member of the CoderDojo Foundation (which is a bit like being a shareholder, but without any financial interest). I will also join the board of the CoderDojo Foundation as a director. The merger is subject to approval by Irish regulators.” Writes Philip Colligan, CEO of the Pi Foundation, a blog post.

As noted by VentureBeat, those of a more cynical nature may see this as a way for Raspberry Pi to get its devices into CoderDojo classes, but Colligan says the classes will “continue to be platform-neutral, using whatever kit they need to help young people learn.”

The public is unlikely to see much change as a result of the merger, other than an increased number of CoderDojos. Since Raspberry Pi joined forces with the UK-based Code Club in 2015, the latter’s popularity has increased dramatically.

“Code Club and CoderDojo are both massively successful organizations in their respective areas, with strong brands. The rationale for the merger is the same: alignment of goals, communities and day-to-day activities, but very little overlap between programs and funding sources. We expect to be able to achieve significant economies of scale, and to learn from each others’ different approaches and experiences,” Colligan told TechCrunch.