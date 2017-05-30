The "portable high-end gaming laptop" is becoming less and less of an oxymoron these days and Acer's newest announcement only drives home that point home further. Revealed at Computex today, the Predator Triton 700 is sure to turn heads in the premium gaming laptop market. The laptop will feature an overclockable GTX 1080, standard-voltage 7th Gen Intel Core processors, up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM, and two NVMe SSDs in RAID 0. What's even more surprising is Acer has managed to fit all of this into a laptop that is less than 0.75" thick.

The Triton 700 will be one of the first laptops to utilize Nvidia's Max-Q technology to help achieve this level of thinness. Max-Q utilizes lower voltage and optimized GPU clock curves to maintain high performance in an extremely slim form factor. Cooling is also optimized with WhisperMode which throttles the system to a configurable level, thus reducing noise output.

Despite the massive amount of gaming hardware inside, the screen will be a standard 15.6" 1080p G-Sync display. Among other things, the laptop will feature Thunderbolt 3, HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort, and Killer DoubleShot networking ports.

Acer has included a "mechanical keyboard" but that may be a bit of a stretch in such a small form factor. There is also a large Gorilla Glass panel above the keyboard to show off the internals and Acer's AeroBlade 3D fan. The Predator Triton 700 will launch in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa in August of this year with a price point starting at $2,999.

Image credits: Pocket Lint and Digitaltrends