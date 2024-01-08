Something to look forward to: Acer jumps into the CES 2024 gaming monitor race with several other companies. However, Acer's new panels are exclusively curved and super-wide. The company has revealed four new models, all offering high resolutions and refresh rates, including a dual 4K monster.

Acer revealed new super-wide screens in the run-up to CES 2024, with plans to ship them in the second quarter. The panels could compare favorably to similar recent MSI, Asus, and Samsung models.

The flagship of Acer's lineup is the 57-inch Dual UHD Predator Z57. Its 7,680 x 2,160 resolution is effectively two 4K monitors attached side-by-side, similar to the Odyssey Neo G9 Samsung launched last year. Acer is positioning the Predator Z57 as an ideal multitasking monitor since it can simultaneously display feeds from two 4K signals. However, Acer's MiniLED behemoth only manages 120Hz to Samsung's 240Hz at the same price. Another advantage for Samsung is DisplayPort 2.1 support, which remains rare in high-end monitors.

Acer's other HDR MiniLED panel is the ultrawide QHD (3,440 x 1,440) Predator X34 V3. Although it only reaches 100Hz over HDMI 2.1, its DP 1.4 and USB-C ports can achieve 180Hz.

The company also has a pair of OLED ultrawide 1440p monitors – the X39 and X34 X – that closely resemble offerings from MSI and Asus. Although they lack true HDR, they manage 240Hz with 0.01ms lag regardless of connection type.

Here's an overview with other details on price, curvature, brightness, and more.

Model X34 V3 X34 X X39 Z57 Size 34" 34" 39" 57" Panel Type MiniLED OLED OLED MiniLED Curvature 1,500R 800R 800R 1,000R Max Resolution and Refresh Rate HDMI: 3,440 x 1,400 @ 100Hz DP: 3,440 x 1,400 @ 180Hz USB-C: 3,440 x 1,400 @ 180Hz HDMI: 3,440 x 1,400 @ 240Hz DP: 3,440 x 1,400 @ 240Hz USB-C: 3,440 x 1,400 @ 240Hz HDMI: 3,440 x 1,400 @ 240Hz DP: 3,440 x 1,400 @ 240Hz USB-C: 3,440 x 1,400 @ 240Hz HDMI: 7,680 x 2,160 @ 120Hz DP: 7,680 x 2,160 @ 120Hz USB-C: 7,680 x 2,160 @ 120Hz Contrast 1,000,000:1 (ACM) 1,500,000:1 (Native) 1,500,000:1 (Native) 1,000,000:1 (ACM) Brightness Native: 600nits Peak: 1,000nits Native: 275nits Peak: 450nits Native: 275nits Peak: 450nits Peak, 1,000nits Bits 1.07B 10Bit 10Bit 1.07B Price $899.99 $1,299.99 $1,499.99 $2,499.99

For connectivity, Acer's new monitors include two HDMI 2.1 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4 input, one USB-C offering 90W charging, multiple additional USB ports, AMD FreeSync, and a KVM switch.