Something to look forward to: Acer jumps into the CES 2024 gaming monitor race with several other companies. However, Acer's new panels are exclusively curved and super-wide. The company has revealed four new models, all offering high resolutions and refresh rates, including a dual 4K monster.

Acer revealed new super-wide screens in the run-up to CES 2024, with plans to ship them in the second quarter. The panels could compare favorably to similar recent MSI, Asus, and Samsung models.

The flagship of Acer's lineup is the 57-inch Dual UHD Predator Z57. Its 7,680 x 2,160 resolution is effectively two 4K monitors attached side-by-side, similar to the Odyssey Neo G9 Samsung launched last year. Acer is positioning the Predator Z57 as an ideal multitasking monitor since it can simultaneously display feeds from two 4K signals. However, Acer's MiniLED behemoth only manages 120Hz to Samsung's 240Hz at the same price. Another advantage for Samsung is DisplayPort 2.1 support, which remains rare in high-end monitors.

Acer's other HDR MiniLED panel is the ultrawide QHD (3,440 x 1,440) Predator X34 V3. Although it only reaches 100Hz over HDMI 2.1, its DP 1.4 and USB-C ports can achieve 180Hz.

The company also has a pair of OLED ultrawide 1440p monitors – the X39 and X34 X – that closely resemble offerings from MSI and Asus. Although they lack true HDR, they manage 240Hz with 0.01ms lag regardless of connection type.

Here's an overview with other details on price, curvature, brightness, and more.

Model X34 V3 X34 X X39 Z57
Size 34" 34" 39" 57"
Panel Type MiniLED OLED OLED MiniLED
Curvature 1,500R 800R 800R 1,000R
Max Resolution and Refresh Rate

HDMI: 3,440 x 1,400 @ 100Hz

DP: 3,440 x 1,400 @ 180Hz

USB-C: 3,440 x 1,400 @ 180Hz

HDMI: 3,440 x 1,400 @ 240Hz

DP: 3,440 x 1,400 @ 240Hz

USB-C: 3,440 x 1,400 @ 240Hz

HDMI: 3,440 x 1,400 @ 240Hz

DP: 3,440 x 1,400 @ 240Hz

USB-C: 3,440 x 1,400 @ 240Hz

HDMI: 7,680 x 2,160 @ 120Hz

DP: 7,680 x 2,160 @ 120Hz

USB-C: 7,680 x 2,160 @ 120Hz
Contrast 1,000,000:1 (ACM) 1,500,000:1 (Native) 1,500,000:1 (Native) 1,000,000:1 (ACM)
Brightness

Native: 600nits

Peak: 1,000nits

Native: 275nits

Peak: 450nits

Native: 275nits

Peak: 450nits

 Peak, 1,000nits
Bits 1.07B 10Bit 10Bit 1.07B
Price $899.99 $1,299.99 $1,499.99 $2,499.99

For connectivity, Acer's new monitors include two HDMI 2.1 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4 input, one USB-C offering 90W charging, multiple additional USB ports, AMD FreeSync, and a KVM switch.