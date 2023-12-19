When picking the top Windows ultraportable laptops, the Dell XPS 13 emerges as a standout choice. Its latest revision retains the elegant design while introducing new features. This model debuts an aluminum keyboard deck, replacing the carbon fiber palm rests, and offers a new Umber color – a subtle purple/grey hue. The laptop's slim and sturdy chassis impresses with high build quality, yet it remains lightweight at just 2.59 pounds.

Key reasons to choose the Dell XPS 13 include its exceptional keyboard, nearly all-day battery life from the 51Wh battery, and a 16:10 aspect ratio infinity-edge display. This display features 500 nits of brightness and slim bezels, with an optional touch feature, at a resolution of 1920 x 1200 @ 60Hz. But that's a reflection of the low price, and you're not going to be playing games on this thing. You can always upgrade to the 3840 x 2400 UHD+ display for a bit extra if you want, too.

Hardware-wise, the laptop offers a choice between an Intel Core i5-1230U or Core i7-1250U processor, both with 10 cores and 12 threads. It can be configured with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. Other features include a fingerprint reader, a 720p IR camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports. Although it lacks a 3.5mm port, it includes a USB-C to 3.5mm headset adapter.

Interestingly, buyers have the choice of Ubuntu as an operating system instead of Windows.

Starting at around $599, the XPS 13 is an appealing choice for those seeking a stylish, lightweight, affordable, and capable laptop for work or study. For more power, the Dell XPS 13 Plus upgrades the CPU to 13th-gen Intel processors, although reviews have been mixed.

While limited port selection and the redesign might not suit everyone, the XPS 13 remains a top Windows laptop, competing closely with the more expensive MacBook Air.

An Excellent Alternative

The HP Spectre x360 14 is another superb laptop, particularly attractive for those looking for a slim, lightweight 2-in-1 device. It features a premium design with a CNC-machined aluminum body and uniquely designed corners that accommodate multiple ports, setting it apart from other convertibles.

The Spectre x360 boasts a 13.5-inch OLED display with a 3000 x 2000-pixel resolution and a 3:2 aspect ratio. This laptop excels as a tablet, thanks to its 360-degree hinge. It includes a rechargeable stylus that attaches magnetically to the side, reminiscent of a modern iPad.

The laptop is equipped with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a headphone jack, Intel Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, Bang & Olufsen speakers, a high-resolution webcam, and a USB Type-A port. Elsewhere, there's a USB-C hub featuring extra USB-A ports, an HDMI port, and USB-C for pass-through charging.

Internally, it houses an Intel Core i7 CPU (up to 13th-gen), 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 66 WHr battery, promising all-day longevity. Starting at around $1,249 (closer to $1180 at retail as of writing), the Spectre x360 is an outstanding laptop in many ways, with its only drawbacks being the lack of a dedicated graphics card and a higher price.

The only other Windows laptop that rivals the XPS 13 and Spectre x360 in this category is the Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 7. This 14-inch 2-in-1 also features a stunning OLED display. While offering more specifications options than the Spectre x360, it falls short in battery life and design elegance compared to the HP model and starts at a higher price.