Dell’s UltraSharp monitors have earned a stellar reputation among professionals, enthusiasts and others with deep pockets (and for good reason – they’re pretty fantastic). The latest addition to the family looks like it’ll be right at home among its peers.

The Dell UltraSharp 38 Curved Monitor (U3818DW) is the company’s first 37.5-inch ultrawide curved screen monitor. Dell says its panoramic WQHD screen delivers approximately 25 percent more viewing content than a 34-inch WQHD 21:9 monitor, making it ideal for financial customers, engineers and others that value loads of screen real estate.

Dell notes that it’s possible to view applications between two PCs simultaneously and manage content with a single keyboard and mouse thanks to the built-in KVM feature. There’s also Picture-in-Picture and Picture-by-Picture technology should you have a use for those.

The UltraSharp 38 includes integrated dual 9W speakers and USB Type-C connectivity for transmitting power, audio and video while 99 percent sRGB factory calibration delivers accurate colors fresh out of the box without having to tweak any settings.

We’ve reached out to Dell for more information and will update this article accordingly when we hear back. In the meantime, feel free to check out my review of the UltraSharp 4K UP3216Q 32-inch monitor to get an idea of what the UltraSharp line is capable of.

The Dell UltraSharp 38 Curved Monitor (U3818DW) goes on sale June 23 via Dell’s website. Expect to pay $1,499 for the opportunity.