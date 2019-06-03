Computex 2019 is over and there was more hardware that our daily coverage could handle, and yet we could still rejoice with the very PC hardware-centric show that makes Taipei's yearly stop ever so special. Here are the 10 coolest products we saw at the show this year.

Asus ROG Swift PG27UQX

The PG27UQX is the first mini-LED gaming monitor on the market. It takes Asus’ existing flagship G-Sync Ultimate monitor up a notch by offering 576 backlight zones for excellent HDR performance, compared to 384 zones in the previous model. It runs quieter and more efficiently, and should offer the best HDR gaming experience from a monitor when it launches later this year. We didn’t expect to see a mini-LED gaming monitor so soon, but Asus has delivered this year to make it the best monitor on show at Computex 2019.

Gigabyte X570 Aorus Xtreme

This year's Computex was all about big beefy AMD X570 motherboards and Gigabyte had the biggest and baddest of them all with their X570 Aorus Xtreme. This is the first motherboard that we know of packing a true 16-phase VRM without the need for doublers thanks to its inclusion of Infineon’s 1000w PWM. Complementing the class-leading VRM design is a whole host of premium features such as Wi-Fi 6, 10Gb Ethernet, triple M.2 PCIe 4.0 connectors and much more. Because of this we believe Gigabyte has created the most extreme high-end X570 motherboard.

MSI Prestige X570 Creation

MSI has developed what we feel is the best high-end X570 motherboard geared towards professionals and creators. The Prestige X570 Creation has it all, loads of storage options, advanced networking with Wi-Fi 6 and 10Gb Ethernet and more USB 3.0 ports than you can shake a stick at. The Creation is also a fantastic looking motherboard that’s well laid out and supported by a feature-rich package.

AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

The most exciting and undisputably the most awaited product announcement was AMD’s Ryzen 9 3900X and the entire Zen 2 lineup, at least what’s been revealed so far. It’s exciting to see 12-cores and 24-threads come to a mainstream desktop platform and of course on top of that we get all the exciting Zen 2 enhancements such as improved performance and efficiency. We feel for $500 the 3900X is going to be an exceptionally good deal for those in need of a 12-core processor and it’s certainly at the top of our shopping list.

MSI Prestige P100

MSI’s Prestige P100 is designed for professionals, namely creators and from the outside it’s a thing of beauty. Inside though it’s a beast that can be configured with an Intel Core i9-9900K, GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and 64 GB of RAM. All this high-end hardware is packed neatly into a compact, sleek-looking white desktop chassis. MSI says the eye catching triangle geometry on the sides is meant to provide a galactic nebula look, not sure about that but it sure is eye-catching.

Corsair Hydro X

Corsair pulled out all the stops with their new Hydro X range, featuring over 60 components at launch. The entire range looks to be premium and we have to say their CPU and GPU blocks already look to be some of the best on the market. We were particularly impressed with the GPU blocks for Nvidia’s GeForce RTX Founders Edition graphics cards. The gorgeous display systems also did a great job of showing off the new components, so much so that we can’t wait to create our first Hydro X build.

Zotac GeForce GTX 1650 LP

Including a GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card in our best of Computex 2019 coverage will no doubt surprise many, but this is a worthy entry. All existing GTX 1650 graphics cards are rather pointless in our opinion as they can't be installed in systems that need them the most: small form factor OEM rigs with Core i7 processors. Zotac has solved this with a low-profile version of the GTX 1650. Why there aren’t more of these is a mystery, but there will be one on sale shortly. How much it will cost though might be another issue.

Lian Li Odyssey X

There were quite a few new and interesting PC cases at this year's show but the standout and most unusual was the Lian Li Odyssey X. This is essentially two cases in one and depending on how you configure it you’ll either end up with a sleek long looking case that’s well optimised for air flow, or alternatively a more traditional tower style case with a really aggressive look. It’s a creative product that offers builders a ton of freedom.

Team Group T-Force Xtreem ARGB Memory

We picked some RGB memory... shoot us. But this stuff does look impressive and spec-wise it’s so extreme Team Group needed to find a new way of spelling "extreme." The modules feature full-screen independent light module technology and we have to say in the flesh they look amazing. Couple the incredible looks with speeds up to DDR4-4800 and you have the ultimate memory modules designed for enthusiasts who wish to pursue ultimate performance.

Gigabyte Aorus AIC Gen4 8TB

AMD X570 motherboards are paving the way for an entirely new generation of solid state drives with astonishingly fast speeds. We saw loads of new M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSDs at the show, most boasted sequential speeds of around 5GB/s, which is very impressive compared to already speedy PCIe 3.0 models, but nothing compared to the Gigabyte Aorus AIC Gen4 8TB SSD that packs not one but four M.2 drives on an expansion card in RAID for a throughput of over 15 GB/s. We’re not entirely sure who needs a desktop PC with a storage device capable of 15 GB/s, all we know is we want one.