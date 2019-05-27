Why it matters: AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su's Computex inaugural keynote was packed with the hardware we wanted to hear about so eagerly. 3rd-gen Ryzen desktop processors are now official, based on new Zen 2 cores, the series includes a new Ryzen 9 flagship with 12 cores and 24 threads for $499, while the mainstream king Ryzen 5 3600 is a 6 core/12 thread 65W CPU starting at $199. AMD's X570 chipset also claims a first in supporting PCIe 4.0.

AMD is claiming their new Zen 2 cores deliver 15% more IPC than previous generation chips, in addition to new features and design improvements that include larger cache sizes and a redesigned floating point engine. Shipping on July 7, the full Ryzen 3000 family of processors consist of the chips outlined on the table below.

Model Cores/

Threads TDP (Watts) Boost/Base (GHz) Total Cache (MB) PCIe 4.0 Lanes* MSRP Ryzen 9 3900X 12/24 105W 4.6/3.8 70 40 $499 Ryzen 7 3800X 8/16 105W 4.5/3.9 36 40 $399 Ryzen 7 3700X 8/16 65W 4.4/3.6 36 40 $329 Ryzen 5 3600X 6/12 95W 4.4/3.8 35 40 $249 Ryzen 5 3600 6/12 65W 4.2/3.6 35 40 $199

As expected, the new lineup introduces a new Ryzen 9 desktop processor with the flagship 12 core/24 thread Ryzen 9 3900X which is selling at a premium above the rest of the pack but features more cores and cache for a price well below Threadripper's levels. AMD was also keen to share some preliminar performance benchmarks, meant to highlight how their new processors compare to current Intel competitors:

Ryzen 7 3700X vs. i7-9700K with real-time rendering: The Ryzen 7 3700X offered 1% more single-threaded performance, and 30% more in multi-threaded tests.

Ryzen 7 3800X vs. i9-9900K with PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds gameplay: The Ryzen 7 3800X matched the performance of the i9-9900K.

Ryzen 9 3900X vs. i9-9920X with Blender Render: The Ryzen 9 3900X beat the Intel i9 9920X by more than 16%.

Ryzen was already superior to Intel in terms of multi-threaded performance and most of the time value. Single-threaded performance is now stronger, which was one of the areas where Intel was still holding the lead, albeit usually at a higher price.

Additionally, the new Ryzen processors are supported by AMD's X570, the world’s first PCIe 4.0 chipset. AMD says their manufacturing partners like Asrock, MSI and Gigabyte have readied over 50 new motherboard models as well as PCIe 4.0 storage solutions.

Zen 2 also comprises new EPYC CPUs aimed at the datacenter. AMD showed off a 2nd-gen EPYC server running two processors handily beating (it was twice as fast than) two Intel Xeon 8280 on the NAMD benchmark. The company was also celebrating they landed the contract to power the Frontier supercomputing system, which will be more than 5 times faster than the current world's fastest computer targeting over 1.5 exaflops of computing performance. Frontier will be built using EPYC CPUs and Radeon Instinct GPUs.