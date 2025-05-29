If you're looking for a great high refresh rate 1440p gaming monitor – or just an excellent gaming monitor in general – look no further than today's 27-inch OLED models. Available in several variations, OLED typically delivers the best performance in this category, and with prices continuing to fall, there's never been a better time to jump into the OLED ecosystem.

Our favorite choice remains the Asus XG27AQDMG, a glossy WOLED monitor featuring a 27-inch panel, 1440p resolution, and 240Hz refresh rate with adaptive sync. As an OLED, it offers individual pixel control and elite response times, making it especially well-suited to HDR gaming. Its transition speeds at 240Hz produce motion clarity roughly equivalent to 360Hz LCDs, and these benefits extend to lower refresh rates too – making it highly versatile for both single-player and multiplayer gaming.

HDR performance is excellent, particularly for immersive single-player experiences. Expect deep, true blacks and precise highlight control that delivers clean HDR visuals without zone artifacts. This WOLED also provides decent brightness for both high and low APL content, does not dim in bright scenes, and uses a glossy coating that maintains rich black levels without graininess.

We'd recommend this monitor to most buyers, but only if the pricing in your region makes sense and it's in the ballpark of QD-OLED alternatives.

Right now, it's priced just under $700, while the cheapest QD-OLEDs range from $630 to $680. That's reasonable for a monitor that, overall, may slightly outperform the QD-OLED options. However, in Australia, the XG27AQDMG sits at $1,500, while QD-OLEDs are available for under $1,000 – a gap that's simply too large, effectively eliminating this option.

For QD-OLED models, there are two main refresh rate tiers: 240Hz and 360Hz. Both use essentially the same panel and share most characteristics. Compared to the XG27AQDMG, QD-OLED displays have some pros and cons. The 360Hz variants offer better motion clarity, but this only applies when gaming above 240Hz.

For lower refresh rate gaming – common in single-player titles – the added refresh rate doesn't provide much benefit. So, only consider 360Hz models if you'll take advantage of that capability or if they happen to be the most affordable in your region. QD-OLED displays also offer higher color volume, better text clarity at this resolution, and increased peak brightness in certain scenes.

Dell Alienware AW2725DF

It's not a clear-cut decision between QD-OLED and WOLED, and our preference for glossy WOLED is only a mild one. There are many reasons to choose QD-OLED, and the good news is that all the variants we've tested have been excellent – making it hard to go wrong.

These include the MSI MPG 271QRX, the Dell Alienware AW2725DF, the Gigabyte FO27Q3, and the Asus ROG Strix XG27ACDNG. All use the same 360Hz panel, so core performance is nearly identical. Typically, there's a 240Hz variant of each that's slightly cheaper. For example, the MSI 271QPX E2 is a bit cheaper than the 271QRX, and Gigabyte offers the FO27Q2 as a variant of the FO27Q3.

Among the models we've tested:

Asus and Gigabyte include a "boosted brightness" HDR setting, though it's not a must-have.

Asus supports black frame insertion, a niche feature.

MSI offers the most advanced OLED care controls.

Dell provides the best factory calibration but, like Gigabyte, lacks robust USB-C power delivery.

Your choice will likely come down to the features you value most, and of course, pricing.

If no particular feature stands out and you're unsure which to choose, just go with the most affordable. The Alienware AW2725DF is a great option right now at $650 in the US – essentially the same price as many 240Hz QD-OLEDs but with a higher 360Hz refresh rate.

However, its regular $900 price isn't nearly as compelling, so we'd wait for a sale. Also, keep an eye on MSI's 240Hz variants, though prices have recently climbed from $600 to around $650.

Gigabyte Aorus FO27Q3

In Australia, the 240Hz QD-OLEDs tend to be particularly attractive, often priced between $800 and $900, which currently makes them the obvious pick. We'll be testing several of the latest models soon. These monitors also offer strong value in Europe, with models like the Gigabyte MO27Q2 available for under €600.

The AW2725DF is also worth considering in Europe if you're willing to spend a bit more for 360Hz performance. While we haven't tested every variant, QD-OLEDs are so close in performance that taking a chance on an untested model is likely safe.

That said, we generally recommend OLED displays primarily for content consumption – gaming or watching videos. There is a risk of permanent burn-in with OLED panels, especially from static content often seen in productivity apps and web browsing. For mixed-use scenarios or heavy productivity tasks, it's difficult to recommend OLED right now.

We'd also steer clear of first-gen 240Hz WOLEDs with matte panels. These usually offer lower brightness than the XG27AQDMG and are no longer competitively priced. Often, they cost about the same as QD-OLEDs while delivering an inferior experience.