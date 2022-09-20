The best mainstream 1440p monitor on the market right now is the Gigabyte M27Q Pro. It's a 27-inch 1440p 170Hz IPS monitor with all the usual gaming features. Back when the M27Q Pro launched we had more mixed feelings as it performed well, but the $400 price tag wasn't competitive when the HP X27q was offering a similar experience for around $280. Fast forward to today and the M27Q Pro is readily available for just $270, where it's hard to go past.

In previous monitor guides we used to split this category in budget and premium offerings, but these days pricing across all 1440p monitors has come down to the extent that it no longer makes sense to buy a premium 1440p 144Hz display, when for a similar price you can upgrade to 240Hz.

In late 2022, the 1440p medium refresh category is now targeting budget and mainstream price points, which is great news...

So you could say that in late 2022, the 1440p medium refresh category is now targeting budget and mainstream price points, which is great news because the bang for buck factor is as high as it's ever been: prices have consistently slipped below $300 for the first time, and for a lot of gamers there's not going to be a huge incentive to spend any more than that. If you're upgrading from a 1080p monitor or building your first ever gaming PC, this is where we'd start.

As mentioned above, the Gigabyte M27Q Pro is now selling for a similar price to the HP X27q, but in our testing it performs better in most categories: wider color gamut, better color accuracy, higher brightness and similar motion performance. These are not high-end premium monitors, but as far as the sub-$300 monitors go, this is the best you can get right now.

With this kind of IPS panels you're avoiding the pitfalls of other display technologies, such as VA which has dark level smearing in budget panels, and you end up with a balanced product for gaming performance and image quality. The M27Q Pro isn't the fastest on the market and it doesn't have a single overdrive mode experience, but it is faster than its predecessor (M27Q) and similar products from years prior, so it isn't slow by any means. The 170Hz refresh rate also gives you a small clarity bump compared to 144Hz options.

More Premium Options

A key aspect to understand is how the M27Q Pro compares to premium displays in the 1440p 144Hz category, like the MSI Optix MAG274QRF-QD that we've recommended before. The M27Q Pro does have some wide color gamut capabilities, but it doesn't cover the full Adobe RGB gamut that photo editors may want to use. It only offers average contrast and performance does fall away a bit at lower refresh rates.

These performance areas are improved when you get a more premium monitor like the MSI MAG, but that comes at a cost. Today the MSI option is still hovering around $400, and LG alternatives like the 27GP850 and 27GP83B are similarly priced.

There is no doubting these are superior monitors, but we're talking about a $130 price difference, or nearly 50% more than the M27Q P's asking price. That may be hard to justify when some of the key improvements (like an even wider color gamut) are not essential for everyday gamers, though it's something to keep in mind if you specifically need that feature. Plus, if you have $400 to spend then the 240Hz category may entice you more.

We should also make note of many average monitors vying for attention in this segment that simply aren't price competitive. There are many displays that use similar hardware to the M27Q Pro that are priced around $350+ and offer nothing to justify that cost.