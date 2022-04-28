This is the category that's seen the biggest suite of improvements, especially high refresh models that are better performing and more affordable than what was available in years prior. Most of our recommendations from our recent best 4K monitors feature is still relevant today, so we'll keep this one concise and you can always go to the dedicated 4K article for more information if you need it.

Right now we'd split up the 4K choices in two category sizes: 27 and 32-inch, with the expectation of getting at least a 144Hz refresh rate to make them future proof and great for gaming. In the 27-inch category we'd look no further than the Gigabyte M28U, which offers excellent performance at an affordable price point of $650, much lower than previous years' best choices.

The M28U has very good response time performance, with an average transition of 4ms at 144Hz in our testing. It also offers good performance across the refresh range, so for those using adaptive sync variable refresh rates, you don't need to tweak overdrive settings to get the best experience. Color quality is also strong, thanks to its IPS panel, so viewing angles are excellent and it does pack a wide color gamut - though not as wide as the best monitors of today. Factory calibration is above average, there's a good sRGB mode for everyday use, and contrast is typical for an IPS panel. To top it off, Gigabyte includes a KVM switch and a height adjustable stand which are both neat feature additions.

An alternate option might be the Samsung Odyssey G7 S28 model, which is on sale at a similar price and uses the same panel, but we're yet to test it so it doesn't get a recommendation from us yet.

The LG 27GN950, and its newer variant the LG 27GP950, used to be my go-to choices. But I can't justify the $800 to $900 price tag for what ends up being only slightly better performance. The same goes for the Eve Spectrum 4K and Asus TUF Gaming VG28UQL1A.

Larger 32-inch 4K Options

At 32" the quality of monitor offerings isn't as good as it is at 27", however the additional screen real estate is something many people want, and yes, 4K looks great at this size, too.

For most people we'd recommend the Gigabyte M32U, which is the affordable and essentially identically performing version of the Gigabyte Aorus FI32U. This monitor has decent response time performance and color quality, it's not a leader in any one area but I think it will suffice for most buyers as a solid all-rounder. It's also not too expensive, at $800, which is cheaper than most other 32-inch 4K IPS 144Hz monitors.

If you want a step up in terms of performance and features, then the MSI Optix MPG321UR-QD is great. Occasionally, we've seen it for as low as $750, down from the usual $900, which is a great deal if you can get it and a clear winner over the M32Q.

It's not as fast as the M32Q and response times aren't its strength, but it makes up for this with excellent color performance including a very wide color gamut, multiple well-calibrated modes for sRGB, P3 and Adobe RGB, full bandwidth HDMI 2.1 and backlight strobing with adaptive sync support simultaneously.

The MSI model is a great choice if you want something decent for productivity and creative work that can still function well as a gaming monitor through its 144Hz refresh rate, while the M32Q is more of a gaming-first option.