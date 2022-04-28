Over the last six months we've reviewed a ton of new 4K gaming monitors, so we wanted to update our top picks and which of them are worth buying right now. There are more 4K high refresh rate monitors on the market now than ever before, and while this is still a premium category, pricing has been steadily dropping. All in all, it's a pretty good time to get into 4K gaming if you're interested.
As for whether you should buy a 4K monitor or not (for gaming), there are many different monitor categories and perhaps there might be something more suitable for you. We believe that for a large portion of PC gamers, you may want to choose 1440p over 4K right now. 1440p medium refresh monitors around the 144Hz mark are way more affordable.
Alternatively, if you want to go high end, 1440p monitors will offer higher refresh rates at the same price as 4K, or even at lower prices. With current GPU hardware you'll be able to run games at higher frame rates on 1440p, leading to a smoother experience, whereas for a lot of people native 4K gaming is going to be more like 60 FPS or less. So it's not just about the resolution (4K is certainly sharper), but at the current level of GPU power, we still feel 1440p is the sweet spot.
But that's not to say there are no reason to go 4K. A high-end GPU like Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3080 and above are quite capable of 4K gaming, and depending on the title, you may be able to run the game at high frame rates. If you do have a powerful gaming rig, then grabbing a 4K high refresh monitor could be the way to go. 4K monitors also make the most sense for console gaming on the PS5 or Xbox Series X, because these systems target 4K outputs and the PS5 doesn't even support 1440p.
Another key reason for going 4K is if you want extra versatility in your setup. 4K monitors are great for desktop use, productivity apps and content creation, so if you want to do that alongside gaming, 4K is the way to go. With the rise of high performance 4K IPS monitors with wide color gamuts, doing this sort of thing is better than ever.
In today's article we are purely targeting 4K gaming monitors, meaning we are ignoring any 60Hz displays, and 120Hz is the minimum. We're also mostly discussing products that we've reviewed ourselves. We have full reviews for lots of the products in this buying guide that are well worth checking out for more in-depth testing and thoughts.
- Best 27" 4K Gaming Monitor
- Best 32" 4K Gaming Monitor
- Best Normal 4K HDR Monitor
- Best Large Format 4K HDR
Best 27-inch 4K Gaming Monitor
Gigabyte M28U or Eve Spectrum 4K
This is the category that's seen the biggest suite of improvements, especially high refresh models that are better performing and more affordable than what was available in years prior. Most of our recommendations from our recent best 4K monitors feature is still relevant today, so we'll keep this one concise and you can always go to the dedicated 4K article for more information if you need it.
Right now we'd split up the 4K choices in two category sizes: 27 and 32-inch, with the expectation of getting at least a 144Hz refresh rate to make them future proof and great for gaming. In the 27-inch category we'd look no further than the Gigabyte M28U, which offers excellent performance at an affordable price point of $650, much lower than previous years' best choices.
The M28U has very good response time performance, with an average transition of 4ms at 144Hz in our testing. It also offers good performance across the refresh range, so for those using adaptive sync variable refresh rates, you don't need to tweak overdrive settings to get the best experience. Color quality is also strong, thanks to its IPS panel, so viewing angles are excellent and it does pack a wide color gamut - though not as wide as the best monitors of today. Factory calibration is above average, there's a good sRGB mode for everyday use, and contrast is typical for an IPS panel. To top it off, Gigabyte includes a KVM switch and a height adjustable stand which are both neat feature additions.
An alternate option might be the Samsung Odyssey G7 S28 model, which is on sale at a similar price and uses the same panel, but we're yet to test it so it doesn't get a recommendation from us yet.
The LG 27GN950, and its newer variant the LG 27GP950, used to be my go-to choices. But I can't justify the $800 to $900 price tag for what ends up being only slightly better performance. The same goes for the Eve Spectrum 4K and Asus TUF Gaming VG28UQL1A.
Larger 32-inch 4K Options
At 32" the quality of monitor offerings isn't as good as it is at 27", however the additional screen real estate is something many people want, and yes, 4K looks great at this size, too.
For most people we'd recommend the Gigabyte M32U, which is the affordable and essentially identically performing version of the Gigabyte Aorus FI32U. This monitor has decent response time performance and color quality, it's not a leader in any one area but I think it will suffice for most buyers as a solid all-rounder. It's also not too expensive, at $800, which is cheaper than most other 32-inch 4K IPS 144Hz monitors.
If you want a step up in terms of performance and features, then the MSI Optix MPG321UR-QD is great. Occasionally, we've seen it for as low as $750, down from the usual $900, which is a great deal if you can get it and a clear winner over the M32Q.
It's not as fast as the M32Q and response times aren't its strength, but it makes up for this with excellent color performance including a very wide color gamut, multiple well-calibrated modes for sRGB, P3 and Adobe RGB, full bandwidth HDMI 2.1 and backlight strobing with adaptive sync support simultaneously.
The MSI model is a great choice if you want something decent for productivity and creative work that can still function well as a gaming monitor through its 144Hz refresh rate, while the M32Q is more of a gaming-first option.
One key feature is HDMI 2.1. Only the latest 4K monitors include HDMI 2.1, and honestly I wouldn't consider buying something that doesn't have it. HDMI 2.1 is required for 4K at refresh rates above 60 Hz, so if you have a PC you want to hook up over HDMI, or more crucially, a current-gen game console, then HDMI 2.1 is essential. There are lots of older 4K monitors we haven't considered because they fail this basic check.
The best 27-inch 4K monitor to buy is actually 28 inches in size, and it's the Gigabyte M28U. The M28U is typically available for $600 - $650, making it one of the most affordable 4K 144Hz displays you can buy. This monitor does support HDMI 2.1, but crucially, it's not a run-of-the-mill 4K contender with average performance; the M28U's Innolux panel is one of the best performers we've seen yet in this category.
The Gigabyte M28U has very good response time performance, with an average transition of 4ms at 144Hz. It also has good performance across the refresh range. For those using adaptive sync variable refresh rates, you don't need to tweak overdrive settings to get the best experience. This IPS monitor delivers speed in the ideal range for the latest generation of IPS panels, so there's no funny business going on here for motion performance, and this is complemented with great backlight strobing that works alongside adaptive sync. This is a better package than you get with some of our previous recommendations at 4K, like the LG 27GN950 and 27GP950.
Thanks to the IPS panel, color quality is strong and so are viewing angles, packing a wide color gamut -- though not as wide as the best monitors of today. Factory calibration is above average, there's a good sRGB mode for everyday use, and contrast is typical for an IPS panel, no major issues there. To top it all off, Gigabyte includes a KVM switch and a height adjustable stand which are both neat additions.
Also consider...
Those buying a 4K monitor to use with a PlayStation 5, we'd recommend the Asus TUF Gaming VG28UQL1A instead. The Asus is very similar to the M28U, it isn't quite as a strong performer and tends to cost more (about $800), however it has more HDMI 2.1 bandwidth that's more compatible with the PS5, which gives it a leg up.
Also, if you need full DCI-P3 coverage for content creation, the Gigabyte M28U doesn't have the best P3 coverage, even though it's a wide gamut monitor. For this use case, you'll be better off with the more expensive LG 27GP950.
There are several other variants that are quite similar to the Gigabyte M28U because they use the same Innolux 28-inch 4K 144Hz IPS panel, some of which may be worth considering depending on pricing in your region. Also, do note the M28U has terrible HDR performance -- it's not really an HDR monitor at all -- so if you want proper HDR, that's not the monitor for you. Be aware that getting true HDR will cost you 2x to 3x the MSRP of this monitor. Don't be fooled by fake HDR monitors that add this capability to the spec sheet without including the required hardware.
Best 32-inch 4K Gaming Monitor
MSI Optix MPG321UR-QD 32"
If you're after a 32-inch 4K gaming monitor, unfortunately you'll have to accept the reality that these panels are still in their infancy. Thus performance is a step behind the 27-inch category, and of course, they're also more expensive. We've tested several options in this category and all have compromised performance in some ways. The best option we've seen so far, and the most versatile choice for a range of use cases, is the MSI Optix MPG321UR-QD ($900).
The MSI Optix's big strength is in color performance. It has a very wide color gamut, covering nearly all of the sRGB, Adobe RGB and DCI-P3 color spaces. This makes it an excellent choice as a dual-use monitor for gaming and content creation. You could flip this display into its built-in Adobe RGB mode for editing images in Photoshop, then play some games at 4K 144Hz when you're done. Or use the decent sRGB mode for watching YouTube content without oversaturation. On top of this, MSI includes a KVM switch, full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1, semi-HDR functionality, and decent brightness and contrast.
Where the MPG321UR-QD stumbles is in motion performance. The AU Optronics panel is decent at 144Hz, but on average across the entire refresh range it's not that fast, especially when compared to 27-inch models. MSI doesn't include variable overdrive which hurts performance, and leads to a last-gen IPS experience, although the backlight strobing mode is not too bad. While this is an obvious downside to the display, we've yet to test an alternative that offers anything meaningfully better.
Best Normal 4K HDR Monitor
Asus ROG Swift PG32UQX 32" (but probably wait)
If you're after a 4K desktop monitor that can also do full, true HDR, you're going to have to pay thousands for that privilege. To be clear, any monitor that claims to support HDR and costs anything less than $1,500, it almost certainly doesn't support true HDR and therefore isn't worth buying at all for HDR gaming or content. Don't get fooled by marketing, because most companies are desperate to sell you any old junk and claim it's an HDR monitor.
There are very few true HDR gaming monitors on the market (with a size in the normal range for desktop monitor usage) in the 32-inch class or smaller. Older capable displays like the Acer Predator X27 and Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ have been discontinued at this point, further reducing the pool to a very small selection. And of those displays, the best one to get is the Asus ROG Swift PG32UQX.
When buying an LCD-based true HDR monitor, you need to look for a display with full array local dimming and lots of dimming zones. This allows the panel to provide the contrast required for displaying HDR content as intended.
The Asus ROG Swift PG32UQX succeeds in this area by providing an FALD backlight with 1152 individual zones, the highest currently seen on monitor-sized gaming LCDs, which makes the PG32UQX the best for HDR you can get. The PG32UQX is a 32-inch 4K 144Hz IPS monitor that packs G-Sync Ultimate certification, although it works with both Nvidia and AMD GPUs for adaptive sync.
While its backlight isn't totally free of blooming, in most HDR content it looks excellent, with extremely high brightness capabilities in excess of 1500 nits. Then for contrast, even in the worst cases, the screen is capable of higher-than-native contrast and deep blacks, which is what HDR is all about. Whether gaming or watching HDR videos, the PG32UQX really pops in its HDR mode and there are few other image quality issues to worry about.
While HDR is a huge strength of the PG32UQX and this monitor is basically unrivalled in the current market at its size, it's also a compromised monitor that has some fatal flaws outside of HDR performance. One is in the response times, there is no mistaking it: the PG32UQX is slow, with last-generation motion performance that can be blurry in some situations. Yes, it's nice to get a 144Hz refresh rate, but ideally the panel would be using more modern and faster IPS tech. The lack of competition means there's no faster alternative.
Because this monitor uses a G-Sync Ultimate module from Nvidia, there's no HDMI 2.1 support, so the excellent HDR experience is limited to PCs that can output over DisplayPort 1.4 with DSC. This would have been good to also use with today's consoles like the PlayStation 5 at above 60Hz, but nope, no HDMI 2.1 is a killer blow.
It's also expensive at $3,000. For the vast majority of gamers, it will be really hard to justify that price tag. So while this may be the "best" 4K HDR monitor in a regular sized panel, it's also among the few available and not great overall unless HDR is something you want and need. Hopefully next year we'll see more mini-LED gaming monitors that will compete in this segment.
Best Large Format 4K HDR Monitor
LG C1 or LG C2 OLED
If you want the best HDR gaming experience on PC today, you should check out the 48" LG C1 OLED. Until we get smaller OLED panels, or more affordable true HDR gaming monitors, buying a TV like the LG C1 is the best way to go and is also the cheapest option. Currently the LG C1 is available for just $1,090, down from its usual $1,500 asking price, which puts it at nearly a third of the price of the Asus PG32UQX (see below) for what is largely a superior HDR experience.
The OLED panel has self-lit pixels, meaning it can deliver impressive black levels and an effective infinite contrast ratio with no blooming or haloing issues from LCD-based local dimming. This leads to astonishing HDR performance with a level of contrast that LCD monitors simply cannot achieve. The C1 is also strong in terms of gaming features, with low input lag for a TV, a 120Hz refresh rate, plenty of HDMI 2.1 ports and all sorts of other potentially useful processing and TV-related features. The price tag is also very tempting.
However, as we detailed in our full review of the C1, there are drawbacks to actually using this as a monitor. It's a massive display that requires a larger than normal viewing distance. The risk of permanent burn-in and low brightness levels makes it poorly suited to productivity and everyday desktop app usage; you should really only use the C1 for content consumption. It also only has HDMI 2.1 ports, so 4K 120Hz is limited to the newest graphics cards.
If you're desperate for an HDR gaming display, we'd probably choose the LG C1 for that purpose only (gaming, not desktop work), but if that's not your case, I would genuinely consider buying something else and waiting for the HDR gaming monitor ecosystem to mature.
