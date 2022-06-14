LG C1 OLED 48"
Price: $896
If what you want is a great content consumption monitor and also play games on it, then yeah the LG C1 is pretty great. With the current terrible state of HDR in monitors, you won’t find anything close to what the LG C1 is capable of at its $1500 price tag either.-- As reviewed by TechSpot
93
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 12 expert reviews
-
Excellent:11
-
Good:1
-
Average:0
-
Bad:0
9.6
User ScoreBased on 4,479 reviews
as rated by users
- Price:
-
$896
Reviewers Liked
- Better picture quality than any non-OLED TV
- Wide viewing angles
- Perfect blacks with no visible blooming
- Near-flawless feature set
- Better remote and menu system
- Four HDMI 2.1 ports
- WebOS is fantastic
- Lots of gaming features
- Low input lag
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Expensive
- Risk of permanent burn-in
- Unengaging audio
- Reflective glass surface
- No HDR10+
- Interface was occasionally glitchy in testing