Reviewers Liked

  • Better picture quality than any non-OLED TV
  • Wide viewing angles
  • Perfect blacks with no visible blooming
  • Near-flawless feature set
  • Better remote and menu system
  • Four HDMI 2.1 ports
  • WebOS is fantastic
  • Lots of gaming features
  • Low input lag

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Expensive
  • Risk of permanent burn-in
  • Unengaging audio
  • Reflective glass surface
  • No HDR10+
  • Interface was occasionally glitchy in testing