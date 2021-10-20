If you’re buying a 4K high refresh gaming monitor right now, by far the best category to invest into is the 27-inch category. 4K monitors around this size deliver the best performance, and are the most affordable, making them great buys for a wide variety of use cases. But it’s also important to grab something from this current generation of 4K panels, otherwise you will be missing out on key features.

One key feature is HDMI 2.1. Only the latest 4K monitors include HDMI 2.1, and honestly I wouldn’t consider buying something that doesn’t have it. HDMI 2.1 is required for 4K at refresh rates above 60 Hz, so if you have a PC you want to hook up over HDMI, or more crucially, a current-gen game console, then HDMI 2.1 is essential. There are lots of older 4K monitors we haven’t considered because they fail this basic check.

The best 27-inch 4K monitor to buy is actually 28 inches in size, and it’s the Gigabyte M28U. The M28U is typically available for $600 - $650, making it one of the most affordable 4K 144Hz displays you can buy. This monitor does support HDMI 2.1, but crucially, it’s not a run-of-the-mill 4K contender with average performance; the M28U's Innolux panel is one of the best performers we’ve seen yet in this category.

The Gigabyte M28U has very good response time performance, with an average transition of 4ms at 144Hz. It also has good performance across the refresh range. For those using adaptive sync variable refresh rates, you don’t need to tweak overdrive settings to get the best experience. This IPS monitor delivers speed in the ideal range for the latest generation of IPS panels, so there’s no funny business going on here for motion performance, and this is complemented with great backlight strobing that works alongside adaptive sync. This is a better package than you get with some of our previous recommendations at 4K, like the LG 27GN950 and 27GP950.

Thanks to the IPS panel, color quality is strong and so are viewing angles, packing a wide color gamut -- though not as wide as the best monitors of today. Factory calibration is above average, there’s a good sRGB mode for everyday use, and contrast is typical for an IPS panel, no major issues there. To top it all off, Gigabyte includes a KVM switch and a height adjustable stand which are both neat additions.

Also consider...

Those buying a 4K monitor to use with a PlayStation 5, we’d recommend the Asus TUF Gaming VG28UQL1A instead. The Asus is very similar to the M28U, it isn’t quite as a strong performer and tends to cost more (about $800), however it has more HDMI 2.1 bandwidth that’s more compatible with the PS5, which gives it a leg up.

Also, if you need full DCI-P3 coverage for content creation, the Gigabyte M28U doesn’t have the best P3 coverage, even though it’s a wide gamut monitor. For this use case, you’ll be better off with the more expensive LG 27GP950.

There are several other variants that are quite similar to the Gigabyte M28U because they use the same Innolux 28-inch 4K 144Hz IPS panel, some of which may be worth considering depending on pricing in your region. Also, do note the M28U has terrible HDR performance -- it’s not really an HDR monitor at all -- so if you want proper HDR, that's not the monitor for you. Be aware that getting true HDR will cost you 2x to 3x the MSRP of this monitor. Don’t be fooled by fake HDR monitors that add this capability to the spec sheet without including the required hardware.