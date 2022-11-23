Chromebooks were once marketed as ultra-basic, low-powered computers and priced to match. These days, they're highly versatile, multifaceted devices that come in a variety of shapes and sizes. What used to be cloud only, cheap alternatives to traditional laptops have bloomed into a segment of their own, with plenty of choices for every budget and use case.
But which Chromebook is the best for you? We've gone through dozens of reviews, spec sheets, and browsed what's sitting in stores to bring you a guide with a shortlist of solid choices.
- Best Premium Chromebook
- Best Mid-range Chromebook
- Best Budget Chromebook
- Best for Office Work
- Best for Students & Travel
- Best for Kids
Best Premium Chromebook
Acer Chromebook Spin 713
Great | Differentiating Features
Well-built body, 3:2 touchscreen, processing power
Good | Most Have It
Higher price than the average Chromebook
Average | Competitors May Be Better
Noisy fans, limited configurations
Those who want bleeding-edge performance with the Chrome OS experience should check out the Acer Chromebook Spin 713. While the manufacturer only lists those that come with a quad-core 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, there are plenty of higher-specified models in online stores.
The latest versions of the Spin 713 are generally quite limited in what configurations you can get -- one of two Intel Core processors and usually just 8GB of memory with a 128GB SSD, or one with double the amount of RAM and drive capacity. But what it lacks in options, the Acer Chromebook more than makes up with the rest. The 13.5" touchscreen has a 2256 x 1504 resolution and can be rotated fully for tablet mode. Colors are rich and vibrant, thanks to the use of an IPS panel, and the 3:2 ratio offers lots of screen space for productivity and work.
All versions meet Intel's Project Athena requirements, ensuring they start up quickly and offer a wealth of connectivity options. There's an HDMI port, three USB ports (2x Type-C, 1x Type-A), a headphone jack, and Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 support.
It's not perfect, though. The downsides to this 2-in-1 style Chromebook are that it isn't the most premium looking, despite its price, and all that power needs plenty of cooling when being used hard -- the Spin 713's fans are quite noisy at full speed.
However, battery life doesn't seem to suffer, with the Spin 713 sitting near the top of many publications' battery-longevity tests with 10+ hours of use time for light tasks or video playback. For users wanting a powerful Chromebook that can be used all day and in a variety of situations, the Acer Chromebook is arguably the best premium choice around.
Best Mid-range Chromebook
Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook
Great | Differentiating Features
AMD APUs, ThinkPad look and feel
Good | Most Have It
Lots of connectivity options
Average | Competitors May Be Better
Basic entry model spec, average battery life
For users wanting to save a bit of money, but still get a feature-filled Chromebook, then the Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga should be at the top of their shopping list. On Lenovo's site, the number of offerings is quite limited, in terms of different configurations, but there are plenty of models from previous years in stores (including models with Ryzen 3000 APUs and Vega graphics). This results in the Yoga 13 frequently being discounted, so it's worth checking prices regularly.
While the specifications of the basic versions are nothing special (dual-core Athlon, 4GB RAM, 32 or 64GB of eMMC storage), the rest of the package easily makes up for this.
The 13.3-inch 1080p screen is bright, rich in color, and can rotate fully around to rest flat against the back of the keyboard. Some models even come with 4K displays but the prices for these are notably higher.
Classic ThinkPad flourishes are present, such as the red Trackpoint nub in the center of the keyboard, and a match-on-chip fingerprint reader and touchscreen stylus are available as optional extras.
No matter which version you get, there's a wealth of connectivity options: four USB 3.2 ports (2x Type-C, 2x Type-A), a HDMI 2.0 socket, headphone jack, and a microSD card reader.
One obvious compromise when you add in every possible option is price, but battery life is another drawback. But for those on the go who want a Chromebook that can do it all, without being flimsy or cheap, then the ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook will fit the bill. For the money, this is a tough choice to beat.
Best Budget Chromebook
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook 11
Great | Differentiating Features
Incredibly low price, long battery life
Good | Most Have It
Spill-proof keyboard, microSD card expansion slot
Average | Competitors May Be Better
Screen and storage are limited, limited processor capability
Chromebooks gained popularity for being affordable, and that tradition continues today. There are a few budget-oriented Chromebooks, but a good place to start your search is Lenovo. The IdeaPad 3 features a dual-core Intel Celeron N4020 with 4GB of RAM and a non-expandable 64GB of storage.
The screen is fairly average, with 11.6 inches of screen estate and a 1366 x 768 resolution, but that's a compromise to be made at this price point. There are plenty of USB ports, two Type-C and two Type-A, with both being 3.2 Gen 1; there's also a headphone jack and microSD card reader.
Those specs may not sound like much, but considering the sub-$200 price, and the fact that ChromeOS can make good use of the low-powered hardware, the laptop should be fairly capable for most.
Additionally, Lenovo is promising that the IdeaPad 3 will get feature updates until 2026, meaning this has a few more years of support ahead of it.
Best for Office Work
Asus Chromebook Flip C536
Great | Differentiating Features
Fast storage, 15.6-inch screen
Good | Most Have It
Productivity performance
Average | Competitors May Be Better
Finish isn't robust, poor battery life
Using a Chromebook for office work and other productivity tasks requires two main things: lots of screen real estate and performance on tap when needed. The Asus Chromebook Flip C536 ticks both of these aspects well.
Base versions of the Flip C536 typically come with an Intel Core i3-115G4 processor, which is only a 2-core, 4-thread CPU, but to counter this, Asus fit 8GB of memory and a 128GB NVMe SSD for storage. Higher spec variants come with better CPUs, more RAM, a larger SSD, and a bigger price tag, of course.
The 15.6-inch touchscreen is the best feature of this Chromebook -- it's not the brightest to look at but the IPS panel displays colors well. What this larger screen also gives you is a much better keyboard than seen on similarly priced offerings, as the C536 comes with a dedicated numpad.
There's a reasonable amount of ports: three USB 3.2 Gen 2 (2x USB Type-C, 1x USB Type-A) and a HDMI 2.0 socket; a standard headphone jack and a microSD card reader can also be found.
No Chromebook is perfect at all things, of course, and the Flip C536 weakest areas are the battery life, which is shorter than its immediate competitors, and the white plastic body, which picks up dirt and marks rather easily. So if you're looking for something to travel with, there are better choices available.
But if you want something for the office, to carry out various productivity tasks, and don't plan to move it around very much, then the Asus Chromebook Flip C536 is a solid choice.
Best for Students & Travel
Lenovo Chromebook Duet
Great | Differentiating Features
Unique form factor, portable
Good | Most Have It
Low price, long battery life
Average | Competitors May Be Better
A single USB-C port, no expandable storage, no headphone jack
You'd be forgiven for mistaking this Chromebook for a Microsoft Surface Go, as it features a very similar format. The Lenovo Duet is a unique option in the Chromebook space, since it's a small touchscreen tablet, with a detachable keyboard cover. The 10-inch 1080p screen is a little small for reading notes or making presentations but it's ideal for media consumption, like watching movies on the go. Battery life is very good and it will easily last a full day of use on a single charge.
At just over 2 pounds (0.9 kg) in total weight, the Duet is highly portable and although the keyboard and trackpad are somewhat fiddly to use, it is an ideal device for working on the go. This blends the worlds between laptops and tablets, and to sweeten the deal, it's often found for well under $300.
Naturally, it has some compromises, such as a lack of processing power and no expandable storage, meaning you're stuck with the 64GB or 128GB eMCP solution. Additionally, there's no headphone jack and only one USB-C port, which is also used for charging.
Given that the original Duet has been superseded by newer versions (the current model is the Duet 5), it may be a little difficult to find in stores, but if you can get one, it's better for traveling with, thanks to its smaller screen.
Best for Kids
Dell Chromebook 11 3100
Great | Differentiating Features
Spill-proof keyboard, rugged design, damage insurance policy
Good | Most Have It
Solid port selection
Average | Competitors May Be Better
No ethernet, limited storage, poor screen resolution
When it comes to choosing a laptop for children, the ideal device is something that can withstand a few knocks and drops. So, the Dell Chromebook 11 3100 might be a perfect choice as it has a sturdy body and a spill-resistant keyboard.
Covered with thick textured plastic, this option is thoroughly rugged and there's even a 4-year accidental damage insurance option for it, offered for a very reasonable $46.
You get a fairly basic 11-inch display, with a resolution of just 1366 x 768, but for essential schoolwork, the Dell Chromebook 11 3100 seems to be the right pick. Powered by a dual-core Intel Celeron N4020, with 4GB of memory, this notebook has enough performance for most needs and a battery life of around 10 hours.
It also packs plenty of ports: one or two USB Type-C (depending on the configuration), two USB 3.1 Type-A, and a dedicated headphone jack. There's no Ethernet or HDMI port, and storage is limited to 32 or 64GB.
While this Dell option is not as refined or as attractive as some of the other choices in our guide, it serves its purpose well and should stand the test of time as a kid's exclusive gadget.