Great | Differentiating Features

Well-built body, 3:2 touchscreen, processing power Good | Most Have It

Higher price than the average Chromebook Average | Competitors May Be Better

Noisy fans, limited configurations

Those who want bleeding-edge performance with the Chrome OS experience should check out the Acer Chromebook Spin 713. While the manufacturer only lists those that come with a quad-core 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, there are plenty of higher-specified models in online stores.

The latest versions of the Spin 713 are generally quite limited in what configurations you can get -- one of two Intel Core processors and usually just 8GB of memory with a 128GB SSD, or one with double the amount of RAM and drive capacity. But what it lacks in options, the Acer Chromebook more than makes up with the rest. The 13.5" touchscreen has a 2256 x 1504 resolution and can be rotated fully for tablet mode. Colors are rich and vibrant, thanks to the use of an IPS panel, and the 3:2 ratio offers lots of screen space for productivity and work.

All versions meet Intel's Project Athena requirements, ensuring they start up quickly and offer a wealth of connectivity options. There's an HDMI port, three USB ports (2x Type-C, 1x Type-A), a headphone jack, and Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 support.

It's not perfect, though. The downsides to this 2-in-1 style Chromebook are that it isn't the most premium looking, despite its price, and all that power needs plenty of cooling when being used hard -- the Spin 713's fans are quite noisy at full speed.

However, battery life doesn't seem to suffer, with the Spin 713 sitting near the top of many publications' battery-longevity tests with 10+ hours of use time for light tasks or video playback. For users wanting a powerful Chromebook that can be used all day and in a variety of situations, the Acer Chromebook is arguably the best premium choice around.