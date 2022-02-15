One shortcoming with most PC makers offering pre-builts is that you can’t know exactly what you’re getting (except for boutique builders). HP is one of the few big brands that specifies the make of the RAM, SSD, cooling and power supply in the systems they sell, which is a big plus.

What specifically sets the new Omen 45L apart is the "Omen Cryo Chamber" on top of the case, which ensures a separate airflow path for the 2x12mm CPU water cooler (the case also supports 3x12mm), made by Cooler Master. The 3 front ARGB fans can only draw air through the gaps on the sides of the tempered glass front panel, but that should be enough when the burden of CPU cooling doesn't exist. The filter in front of those fans is easy to remove for cleaning.

As of writing, for $2,600, you can get the Omen 45L powered by Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3080, Intel's great Core i7-12700K processor, 16GB of RAM from HyperX, and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD from Western Digital. Reviews indicate that the CPU is limited by the motherboard to 210W, so we wouldn't add $260 for the Core i9-12900K, which is rated for 241W when fully utilized.

The RAM is rated for 3733Mhz, but the Omen will only let you run it at 3,200Mhz. Before you go and replace the motherboard, you should know that HP's hardware reference guide says that additional settings become available when using different memory.

The SSD is from WD's Black series and uses TLC flash, which makes it good for long writes, such as copying the all of the content from your previous SSD. The Cooler Master PSU offers 800W and 80 Plus Gold efficiency.

The proprietary motherboard uses the Intel Z690 chipset. It has 4 RAM slots, 4 SATA ports and two M.2 storage slots. Although the motherboard is mATX, the case supports full ATX as well, making it great for a massive upgrade after several years.

The front I/O is rather simple, with 4 USB Type-A connectors, but the rear has 6 more, including two Type-C. The price includes Windows 11 Home, one year of warranty, and 1-month Xbox Game Pass and McAfee LiveSafe trials.