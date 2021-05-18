Apple iMac 24" M1 - 2021
Overview
Pros & Cons
Reviews
Similar To
Price: $1,699
If you're in the market for a desktop, but don't want to deal with the cable mess of a PC and monitor, the iMac practically stands alone. It's faster than ever, and it can fit into almost any nook in your home. It’s basically the family computer, re-invented.-- As reviewed by Engadget
90
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 12 expert reviews
-
Excellent:9
-
Good:3
-
Average:0
-
Bad:0
- Price:
-
$1,699
on Amazon
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.
Learn more here.
Learn more here.
Editors Liked
- Striking redesign
- Powerful Apple M1 processor
- Color-matched accessories
- Stunning 24-inch Retina display
- Fairly priced
- Lightweight and portable
- Great 1080p webcam
- Speakers deliver rich, vibrant audio
Editors Didn't Like
- Non-adjustable stand
- No discrete graphics option
- Only USB-C ports now
- Lacks a SD card reader
- Lame port selection
- Entry-level model lacks features
- Can't upgrade anything after purchase
- Magic Mouse and Keyboard are still uncomfortable
- Requires external power brick