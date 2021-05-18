Editors Liked

  • Striking redesign
  • Powerful Apple M1 processor
  • Color-matched accessories
  • Stunning 24-inch Retina display
  • Fairly priced
  • Lightweight and portable
  • Great 1080p webcam
  • Speakers deliver rich, vibrant audio

Editors Didn't Like

  • Non-adjustable stand
  • No discrete graphics option
  • Only USB-C ports now
  • Lacks a SD card reader
  • Lame port selection
  • Entry-level model lacks features
  • Can't upgrade anything after purchase
  • Magic Mouse and Keyboard are still uncomfortable
  • Requires external power brick