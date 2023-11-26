When buying a new HDR monitor, be very careful with products that advertise HDR without actually offering any real HDR capabilities. Monitors often advertised as DisplayHDR 400 simply aren't worth buying or considering in any way. If you want a true HDR product, fortunately, there are some great products on the market. Yes, they are quite expensive, but the experience they offer is excellent.

To determine which HDR monitor is best for you, we'd recommend first deciding between a regular 16:9 format or an ultrawide, and then considering screen resolution and display technology.

For those after a 16:9 monitor, the best in our opinion is the Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM. As we mentioned earlier, this is a 27-inch 1440p 240Hz OLED with excellent motion clarity and elite HDR performance. It's a highly versatile product that's well suited to both competitive multiplayer gaming and visually stunning single-player experiences, thanks to its strong combination of features and performance.

It's bright, especially for a WOLED panel, vibrant, fast, and responsive. It's really hard to go wrong here, although the drawbacks of OLED, like burn-in and subpixel layout, do affect this monitor's usability for desktop work. We also previously mentioned the AOC Agon Pro AG276QZD, which is a great lower-cost option, offering not quite the same level of performance as the PG27AQDM, but using the same OLED panel.

If you're looking for something larger or higher resolution for 16:9 HDR gaming, as we said in the 4K section, we would strongly recommend waiting until 4K OLED monitors are released in the first half of 2024. There are some good products we've recommended before, like the Odyssey Neo G7 and LG C3, but with a new range of capabilities set to be available in the next six months, including 32-inch 4K 240Hz OLED, it just makes sense to see what they offer in terms of price and performance before making an expensive monitor purchase. We'd hate to invest $1,000 in a monitor right now, only to have it superseded within months.

If you're interested in the ultrawide path and feel that format is right for you, you've certainly made a great choice. In our opinion, the QD-OLED ultrawides are some of the best HDR gaming screens available today. We also personally like the 21:9 format for its better immersion than standard 16:9 monitors, but it's not for everyone. If it does sound like something you're after, let's talk about the best ultrawide monitors, as the top choices there are also our picks for ultrawide HDR...