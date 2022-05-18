Free Download Manager is a powerful, easy-to-use and free download accelerator and manager. FDM is 100% safe, open-source software distributed under the GPL license.

Features

GNU General Public License

Bittorrent support

Download files using Bittorrent protocol.

Upload manager: easy way to share your files

Upload your files or folders easily to share them with other users.

Flash video download

Download video from video sites, such as YouTube, Google Video, etc. The video can then be saved in native .flv format or converted to one of more popular video formats.

Remote Control

Create new downloads or view the list of active and completed downloads remotely, via the internet.

Portable mode

If you want to use Free Download Manager on different computers, you can easily create its portable version and avoid the need to install and configure the program on each computer.

Enhanced audio/video files support

Preview audio/video files before download is completed and convert file format after download.

Absolutely free and 100% safe

Download acceleration

Free Download Manager splits files into several sections and downloads them simultaneously, allowing you to use any type of connection at the maximum available speed. With FDM download speed increases, or even more!

Resuming broken downloads

When the downloading process is interrupted, you needn't start from the beginning again. Free Download Manager can resume broken download from where it was interrupted saving your time, nerves and money.

Smart file management and powerful scheduler

With FDM you can easily organize downloaded files by their type, placing them in predefined folders. A smart scheduler allows you to start and pause downloading files, as well as perform other actions (launch other applications, establish or hang up connection, etc.) at the set time.

Adjusting traffic usage

There are several traffic usage modes. You can adjust traffic usage for browsing the Internet and downloading files at the same time.

Site Explorer

Site Explorer lets you view the folders structure of a web site and easily download necessary files or folders.

HTML Spider

You can download whole web pages or even whole web sites with HTML Spider. The tool can be adjusted to download files with specific extensions only.

Simultaneous downloading from several mirrors

Free Download Manager is able to download files from several mirrors simultaneously.

Zip files partial download

Free Download Manager lets you download only the necessary part of a zip file.

Active spyware and adware protection through active communication among users

You can read what other community members say about the file you are going to download, right in the program window, and also leave your own opinion about the file you downloaded. In this way FDM users are always warned against useless or malicious files.

Multi language support

Free Download Manager is translated into 30 languages. Supported languages are: Macedonian, Serbian, Albanian, Croatian, Korean, Arabic, Brazilian Portuguese, Bulgarian, Chinese Traditional, Chinese, Czech, German, Dutch, French, Hebrew, Hungarian, Italian, Polish, Portuguese-Brazil, Romanian, Russian, Slovak, Spanish, Swedish, Turkish, Uzbek, Greek, Vietnamese, Slovenian.

What's New

Standalone downloads windows (includes option to automatically launch download on completion).

Possibility to re-download already downloaded file ("Check for update" menu).

Rename/overwrite/ask what to do if a file with the same name exists already (desktop versions only for now).

macOS: Always show total download/upload speed in the Dock icon.

macOS: A better looking progress bar in the Dock icon.

Android: Quit app menu.

Android: Generic bugs fixes.

Alternatively you can download the latest beta version of this software.