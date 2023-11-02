Installing this Intel generic graphics driver will overwrite your computer manufacturer (OEM) customized driver. OEM drivers are handpicked and include customized features and solutions to platform-specific issues. The generic Intel driver provides users the latest and greatest feature enhancements and bug fixes that OEMs may not have customized yet to address platform-specific needs. Users can check for matching OEM versions at OEM websites.

Note: This driver only supports Intel Arc Alchemist, 13th Gen Core Raptor Lake GPUs and 12th Gen Core Alder Lake GPUs

Any graphics issues found using Intel generic graphics drivers should be reported directly to Intel. Corporate customers should always use OEM drivers and report all issues through the vendor they purchased the platforms and support through.

What's New:

Gaming Highlights:

Intel Game On Driver support on Intel Arc A-series Graphics for:

The Talos Principle 2

Robocop: Rogue City

Star Ocean II R

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

Game performance improvements versus Intel 31.0.101.4900 software driver for8:

The Talos Principle 2 (DX12): Up to 19% average FPS uplift at 1440p with High settings

Returnal (DX12): Up to 53% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Epic Ray Tracing settings

Game performance improvements versus Intel 31.0.101.4887 software driver for8:

Guild Wars 2 (DX11): Up to 53% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings

Halo: The Master Chief Collection (DX11): Up to 750% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Enhanced settings

Sid Meier's Civilization V (DX11): Up to 6% average FPS uplift at 1080p with High settings

Total War: Warhammer (DX11): Up to 10% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings

Lost Ark (DX11): Up to 15% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Very High settings

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 (DX11): Up to 16% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Extreme settings

Sniper Elite 3 (DX11): Up to 37% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings

World War Z (DX11): Up to 113% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings

Euro Truck Simulator 2 (DX11): Up to 27% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings

Yakuza 0 (DX11): Up to 154% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare (DX11): Up to 20% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings

Alien: Isolation (DX11): Up to 9% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings

Far Cry Primal (DX11): Up to 14% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings

Far Cry 5 (DX11): Up to 14% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings

Far Cry New Dawn (DX11): Up to 11% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings

OS Reference:

Microsoft Windows 10-64 - October 2020 Update (20H2)

Microsoft Windows 10-64 - May 2021 Update (21H1)

Microsoft Windows 10-64 - November 2021 Update (21H2)

Microsoft Windows 10-64 - October 2022 Update (22H2)

Microsoft Windows 11-64 - October 2021 Update (21H2)

Microsoft Windows 11-64 - September 2022 Update (22H2)

Platform (OS Support)

11th Gen Intel Core processor family (Codename Tiger Lake, Rocket Lake, Tiger Lake-H)

12th Gen Intel Core processor family (Codename Alder Lake-S, Alder Lake-H, Alder Lake-P, Alder Lake-U, Alder Lake-HX, Alder Lake-N)

13th Gen Intel Core processor family (Codename Raptor Lake-S, Raptor Lake-HX, Raptor Lake-H, Raptor Lake-P, Raptor Lake-U)

14th Gen Intel Core processor family (Codename Raptor Lake Refresh)

Intel Iris Xe Dedicated Graphics family (Codename DG1)

Intel Arc Graphics family (Codename Alchemist)

Intel Arc Graphics 31.0.101.4824 Release Notes:

Intel Game On Driver support on Intel Arc A-series Graphics for:

The Crew Motorfest

Mortal Kombat 1

Fixed Issues

Intel Arc Graphics Products:

Fortnite (DX12) may exhibit flickering corruptions during gameplay.

Device fan may ramp up frequently on certain Intel Arc Graphics products.

Intel Core Processor Products:

Tactics Ogre Reborn (DX11) may exhibit flickering corruption during dialogue sequences

Intel Arc Control Fixed Issues:

Intel Arc Control may fail to launch application on certain multi-GPU system configurations.

Intel Arc Control Performance Tuning settings may not retain after graphics driver update.

Arc Control Studio Capture may fail to capture when multiple monitors are connected in clone mode.

Known Issues

Intel Arc Graphics Products:

Starfield (DX12) may experience sporadic instability in some areas of the game.

Starfield (DX12) may exhibit corruption when using Dynamic Resolution Scaling. A workaround is to change the Render Resolution Scale slider value.

Starfield (DX12) may exhibit low texture details on certain objects in the game.

Starfield (DX12) may exhibit texture flickering on light sources during gameplay.

UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection (DX12) may exhibit texture corruption on characters.

Halo Infinite (DX12) campaign may experience an application crash on some system configurations.

Dead by Daylight (DX11) may experience an application crash during gameplay.

Topaz Video AI may experience errors when using some models for video enhancement.

Adobe After Effects may experience an application crash during render operations.

Some Intel Arc A-Series Graphics notebooks may incorrectly report a higher value than expected for default clock frequency value.

Intel Arc Control Known Issues:

Using Arc Control Studio capture with certain games may incorrectly generate multiple video files.

The "Connector" type in the Display page may incorrectly show DP* when using an HDMI* display connection.

May observe "stream has already ended" pop-up after the power events with Capture/Highlights/Broadcast toggle on.

Arc Control may not retain overall application settings in Overlay mode after system reboot. A workaround is to use Desktop mode of Arc Control.

Package Contents

Intel Graphics Driver

Intel Media SDK Runtime (21.0.1.35)

Intel oneVPL GPU Runtime (21.0.2.9)

Intel Graphics Compute Runtime for OpenCL Driver

Vulkan3 Runtime Installer

Intel Graphics Driver Installer (1.0.820.5)

oneAPI Level Zero Loader and Validation Layer

Intel Graphics Compute Runtime for OneAPI Level Zero specification

Intel Arc Control installer (1.73.5334.1)

Intel Driver Support Assistant

Intel Arc Graphics 31.0.101.4644 Release Notes:

Gaming Highlights

Intel Game On Driver support on Intel Arc A-series Graphics for:

Madden NFL 24

Wayfinder

Fixed Issues

Intel Arc Graphics Products:

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (DX12) may experience an application crash while launching game.

System may hang while waking up from sleep. May need to power cycle the system for recovery.

Blender 3.6 may experience an application crash during render operations when Hardware Ray Tracing is enabled.

Known Issues

Intel Arc Graphics Products:

Shadow of The Tomb Raider (DX11) may experience an application crash after loading to game menu.

UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection (DX12) may exhibit texture corruption on characters.

Topaz Video AI may experience errors when using some models for video enhancement.

Adobe After Effects may experience an application crash during render operations.

Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics Products:

Driver installation may not complete successfully on certain notebook systems with both Intel Iris Xe + Iris Xe MAX devices. A system reboot and re-installation of the graphics driver may be required for successful installation.

Intel Arc Control Fixed Issues

Virtual Camera may intermittently fail to engage on the Camera page.

Release Notes in Intel Arc Control driver page may show unformatted HTML data.

"Sort by" dropdown in the Games Page may be missing after using "Reset application to default."

Toggling the Virtual Camera enablement may show as disabled during onscreen capture in the Capture page.

On-screen Capture and Highlights capture may turn off while using multiple displays when moving Intel Arc Control window across displays.

Clean Installation option may not be available in Arc Driver page while updating to WHQL driver.

Preview toggle may incorrectly enable when the camera is used by the Windows camera application.

With Intel Arc Control installed, systems may experience slightly higher than expected power consumption during system sleep or hibernate.

Background Blur effects with Virtual Camera may not change when setting blur strength from 50% to 100%.

On-screen camera may not come up when capturing games in full screen mode

Last captured image may persist in On-screen camera preview after disconnecting camera.

Intel Arc Control Known Issues

Using Arc Control Studio capture with certain games may incorrectly generate multiple video files.

The "Connector" type in the Display page may incorrectly show DP when using an HDMI display connection.

May observe "stream has already ended" pop-up after the power events with Capture/Highlights/Broadcast toggle on.

Performance Graphs may scale incorrectly after waking up from sleep.

Intel Arc Graphics 31.0.101.4577 Release Notes:

Support for Intel Arc A570M and A530M Graphics

Fixed Issues

Intel Arc Graphics Products:

F1 23 (DX12) may experience an application crash on certain Intel Arc A-series Graphics notebooks

Known Issues

Intel Arc Graphics Products:

Shadow of The Tomb Raider (DX11) may experience an application crash after loading to game menu.

System may hang while waking up from sleep. May need to power cycle the system for recovery.

GPU hardware acceleration may not be available for media playback and encode with some versions of Adobe Premiere Pro.

Topaz Video AI may experience errors when using some models for video enhancement.

Blender 3.6 may experience an application crash during render operations when Hardware Ray Tracing is enabled.

Adobe After Effects may experience an application crash during render operations.

Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics Products:

Driver installation may not complete successfully on certain notebook systems with both Intel Iris Xe + Iris Xe MAX devices. A system reboot and re-installation of the graphics driver may be required for successful installation.

Intel Core Processor Products:

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 (DX12) may exhibit corruption on certain light sources such as fire.

Intel Arc Control Known Issues:

Using Arc Control Studio capture with certain games may incorrectly generate multiple video files.

With Intel Arc Control installed, systems may experience slightly higher than expected power consumption during system sleep or hibernate.

The Camera on-screen preview may incorrectly persist when switching between Desktop and Overlay modes.

The "Connector" type in the Display page may incorrectly show DP when using an HDMI display connection.

May observe "stream has already ended" pop-up after the power events with Capture/Highlights/Broadcast toggle on.

Package Contents

Intel Graphics Driver

Intel Media SDK Runtime (21.0.1.35)

Intel oneVPL GPU Runtime (21.0.2.9)

Intel Graphics Compute Runtime for OpenCL Driver

Vulkan3 Runtime Installer

Intel Graphics Driver Installer (1.0.797.4)

oneAPI Level Zero Loader and Validation Layer

Intel Graphics Compute Runtime for OneAPI Level Zero specification

Intel Arc Control installer (1.70.5084.2)

Intel Driver Support Assistant

Intel Arc Graphics 31.0.101.4502 Release Notes:

Fixed Issues

Intel Arc Graphics Products:

iTunes may experience an application crash during launch

A blank screen or error may be observed in certain applications when embedding content using WebView2

Known Issues

Intel Arc Graphics Products:

System may hang while waking up from sleep. May need to power cycle the system for recovery.

GPU hardware acceleration may not be available for media playback and encode with some versions of Adobe Premiere Pro.

Topaz Video AI may experience errors when using some models for video enhancement.

Some users may experience a crash in F1 23 when changing the XeSS presets. Intel and the developer are aware of the issue and a fix will be coming in a future game patch.

Streaming Dota 2 using XSplit Broadcaster may exhibit corruption in Game Capture mode.

Intel Core Processor Products:

Total War: Warhammer III (DX11) may experience an application crash when loading battle scenarios.

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 (DX12) may exhibit corruption on certain light sources such as fire.

Conqueror's Blade (DX12) may experience an application crash during game launch.

A Plague Tale: Requiem (DX12) may experience application instability during gameplay

Intel Arc Graphics 31.0.101.4499 Beta Release Notes:

Gaming Highlights

Intel Game On Driver support on Intel Arc A-series Graphics for:

Counter-Strike 2

F1 23

Aliens: Dark Descent

Forever Skies Game performance improvements versus Intel 31.0.101.4382 software driver for:

Counter-Strike 2 (DX11) Up to 10% uplift at 1080p with Very High settings Up to 8% uplift at 1440p with High settings

F1 23 (DX12) Up to 33% uplift at 1080p with Ultra High settings with Ray Tracing off Up to 18% uplift at 1080p with Ultra High settings with Ray Tracing on Up to 27% uplift at 1440p with High settings

Destiny 2 (DX11) Up to 11% uplift at 1080p with Highest settings



Fixed Issues

Intel Arc Graphics Products:

Destiny 2 (DX11) may experience less than expected performance or stuttering during gameplay.

A blank screen or error may be observed in certain applications when embedding content using WebView2

Known Issues

Intel Arc Graphics Products:

System may hang while waking up from sleep. May need to power cycle the system for recovery.

GPU hardware acceleration may not be available for media playback and encode with some versions of Adobe Premiere Pro.

Topaz Video AI may experience errors when using some models for video enhancement.

Some users may experience a crash in F1 23 when changing the XeSS presets. Intel and the developer are aware of the issue and a fix will be coming in a future game patch.

Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics Products:

Driver installation may not complete successfully on certain notebook systems with both Intel Iris Xe + Iris Xe MAX devices. A system reboot and re-installation of the graphics driver may be required for successful installation.

Intel Core Processor Products:

Total War: Warhammer III (DX11) may experience an application crash when loading battle scenarios.

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 (DX12) may exhibit corruption on certain light sources such as fire.

Conqueror's Blade (DX12) may experience an application crash during game launch.

A Plague Tale: Requiem (DX12) may experience application instability during gameplay.

Intel Arc Control Known Issues

Using Arc Control Studio capture with certain games may incorrectly generate multiple video files.

With Intel Arc Control installed, systems may experience slightly higher than expected power consumption during system sleep or hibernate.

May observe "could not stop Highlights" notification when stopping Auto-Game Highlights.

The Camera on-screen preview may incorrectly persist when switching between Desktop and Overlay modes.

The "Connector" type in the Display page may incorrectly show DP when using an HDMI display connection.

Intel Arc Graphics 31.0.101.4369 Release Notes:

Intel Game On Driver support on Intel Arc A-series Graphics for:

The Outlast Trials

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Starship Troopers: Extermination Early Access

Game performance improvements versus Intel 31.0.101.4335 software driver for:

The Outlast Trials (DX12)

Up to 65% uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings

Up to 52% uplift at 1440p with High settings

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (DX12)

Up to 4% uplift at 1080p with Epic settings

Up to 11% uplift at 1440p with High settings

Minecraft Bedrock (DXR)

Up to 30% uplift at 1080p with Ray Tracing enabled at 8 RT chunks

Up to 34% uplift at 1440p with Ray Tracing enabled at 8 RT chunks

Up to 28% uplift at 1080p with Ray Tracing enabled at 24 RT chunks

Intel Arc Graphics 31.0.101.4335 Beta Release Notes:

Intel Game On Driver support on Intel Arc A-series Graphics for:

Star Wars Jedi Survivor

The Swordsmen X: Survival

Redfall

Known Issues

Intel Arc Graphics Products:

System may hang while waking up from sleep. May need to power cycle the system for recovery.

GPU hardware acceleration may not be available for media playback and encode with some versions of Adobe Premiere Pro.

Topaz Video AI* may experience errors when using some models for video enhancement.

Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics Products:

Driver installation may not complete successfully on certain notebook systems with both Intel Iris Xe + Iris Xe MAX devices. A system reboot and re-installation of the graphics driver may be required for successful installation.

Intel Core Processor Products:

Total War: Warhammer III (DX11) may experience an application crash when loading battle scenarios.

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 (DX12) may exhibit corruption on certain light sources such as fire.

Conqueror's Blade (DX12) may experience an application crash during game launch.

A Plague Tale: Requiem (DX12) may experience application instability during gameplay.

Battlefield: 2042(DX12) may exhibit color corruption at the game menu.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 may experience color corruption in QuickPlay Lobby

Intel Arc Control Known Issues:

Windows UAC Admin is required to install and launch Arc Control.

The Live Performance Monitoring page may not apply the desired removal of some performance metric tiles.

The Resizable Bar status may show an incorrect value on systems with multiple Intel® Graphics Adapters.

Using Arc Control Studio capture with certain games may incorrectly generate multiple video files.

With Intel® Arc Control installed, systems may experience slightly higher than expected power consumption during system sleep or hibernate.

Package Contents

Intel Graphics Driver

Intel Media SDK Runtime (21.0.1.35)

Intel oneVPL GPU Runtime (21.0.2.8)

Intel Graphics Compute Runtime for OpenCL Driver

Vulkan3 Runtime Installer

Intel Graphics Driver Installer (1.0.778)

oneAPI Level Zero Loader and Validation Layer

Intel Graphics Compute Runtime for OneAPI Level Zero specification

Intel Arc Control installer (1.66.4728.1)

Intel Driver Support Assistant

Intel Arc Graphics 31.0.101.4314 Stable Release Notes:

Developer Highlights:

Vulkan Video Extension support for H.264/AVC and H/265/HEVC decode

Fixed Issues:

Intel Arc Graphics Products:

Some USB audio devices may exhibit intermittent audio stuttering on certain system configurations.

Known Issues:

Intel Arc Graphics Products:

System may hang while waking up from sleep. May need to power cycle the system for recovery.

GPU hardware acceleration may not be available for media playback and encode with some versions of Adobe Premiere Pro.

Topaz Video AI may experience errors when using some models for video enhancement.

Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics Products:

Driver installation may not complete successfully on certain notebook systems with both Intel Iris Xe + Iris Xe MAX devices. A system reboot and re-installation of the graphics driver may be required for successful installation.

Intel Core Processor Products:

Total War: Warhammer III (DX11) may experience an application crash when loading battle scenarios.

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 (DX12) may exhibit corruption on certain light sources such as fire.

Conqueror's Blade (DX12) may experience an application crash during game launch.

A Plague Tale: Requiem (DX12) may experience application instability during gameplay.

Battlefield: 2042 (DX12) may exhibit color corruption at the game menu.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 may experience color corruption in QuickPlay Lobby

Intel Arc Control Known Issues:

Windows UAC Admin is required to install and launch Arc Control.

The Live Performance Monitoring page may not apply the desired removal of some performance metric tiles.

The Resizable Bar status may show an incorrect value on systems with multiple Intel Graphics Adapters.

Using Arc Control Studio capture with certain games may incorrectly generate multiple video files.

With Intel Arc Control installed, systems may experience slightly higher than expected power consumption during system sleep or hibernate.

Intel Arc Control Performance Tuning (Beta):

Intel Arc Control Performance Tuning is currently in Beta. As such, performance and features may behave unexpectedly. Intel will continue to refine the Performance Tuning software in future releases.

Intel Arc Graphics 31.0.101.4311 Beta Release Notes:

Intel Game On Driver support on Intel Arc A-series Graphics for:

Boundary

Minecraft Legends

Total War: Warhammer III - Mirror of Madness

Dead Island 2

Game performance improvements versus Intel 31.0.101.4257 software driver for:

Dead Space Remake (DX12) Up to 55% uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings on Arc A750 Up to 63% uplift at 1440p with High settings on Arc A750

F1 22 (DX12) Up to 6% uplift at 1440p with High settings on Arc A770 Up to 7% uplift at 1440p with High settings on Arc A750 Up to 17% uplift at 1080p with Ultra High Ray Tracing settings on Arc A750

Dying Light 2 Stay Human (DX12) Up to 6% uplift at 1080p with High Ray Tracing settings preset on Arc A770 Up to 7% uplift at 1440p with High Ray Tracing settings preset on Arc A770

Dirt 5 (DX12) Up to 8% uplift at 1080p with Ultra High Ray Tracing settings on Arc A750 Up to 4% uplift at 1440p with Ultra High Ray Tracing settings on Arc A750

Deathloop (DX12) Up to 4% uplift at 1080p with Very High and Ray Tracing Performance settings on Arc A750 Up to 6% uplift at 1440p with Very High and Ray Tracing Performance settings on Arc A750



Fixed Issues

Intel Arc Graphics Products:

Microsoft Flight Simulator (DX11) may experience application crash during gameplay.

Sea of Thieves (DX11) may exhibit color corruption on water edges.

Bright Memory Infinite Ray Tracing Benchmark (DX12) may experience lower than expected performance.

Blackmagic DaVinci Resolve may exhibit color corruption with Optical Flow.

Known Issues

Intel Arc Graphics Products:

System may hang while waking up from sleep. May need to power cycle the system for recovery.

GPU hardware acceleration may not be available for media playback and encode with some versions of Adobe Premiere Pro.

Topaz Video AI may experience errors when using some models for video enhancement.

Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics Products:

Driver installation may not complete successfully on certain notebook systems with both Intel Iris Xe + Iris Xe MAX devices. A system reboot and re-installation of the graphics driver may be required for successful installation.

Intel Core Processor Products:

Total War: Warhammer III (DX11) may experience an application crash when loading battle scenarios.

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 (DX12) may exhibit corruption on certain light sources such as fire.

Conqueror's Blade (DX12) may experience an application crash during game launch.

A Plague Tale: Requiem (DX12) may experience application instability during gameplay.

Battlefield: 2042 (DX12) may exhibit color corruption at the game menu.

Crime boss (DX12) may experience texture flickering when XESS is enabled.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 may experience color corruption in QuickPlay Lobby

31.0.101.4148 Beta Release Notes:

Intel Game On Driver support on Intel Arc A-series Graphics for:

Deceive Inc.

Diablo 4 (Beta)

Game performance optimizations on Intel Arc A-series Graphics for:

Sons of The Forest

Fixed Issues

Intel Arc Graphics Products:

The Riftbreaker (DX12) may exhibit black line corruption with the Xbox Game Pass version.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Chainsaw Demo (DX12) may experience lower than expected performance during gameplay.

Intel Core Processor Products:

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (DX12) may exhibit texture or striped corruption during gameplay.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (DX12) may exhibit texture or striped corruption during gameplay.

Dirt 5 (DX12) may exhibit texture corruption in the skybox.

Known Issues

Intel Arc Graphics Products:

Diablo 4 (Beta) may exhibit corruption on character during gameplay with 'Highlight Character When Obscured' setting enabled.

Sea of Thieves (DX11) may exhibit color corruption on water edges.

Conqueror's Blade (DX11) may exhibit corruption in benchmark mode.

System may hang while waking up from sleep. May need to power cycle the system for recovery.

GPU hardware acceleration may not be available for media playback and encode with some versions of Adobe Premiere Pro.

Blender may exhibit corruption while using Nishita Sky texture node

Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics Products:

Driver installation may not complete successfully on certain notebook systems with both Intel Iris Xe + Iris Xe MAX devices. A system reboot and re-installation of the graphics driver may be required for successful installation.

Intel Core Processor Products:

Total War: Warhammer III (DX11) may experience an application crash when loading battle scenarios.

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 (DX12) may exhibit corruption on certain buildings and floors during gameplay.

Conqueror's Blade (DX12) may experience an application crash during game launch.

A Plague Tale: Requiem (DX12) may experience application instability during gameplay.

Intel Arc Control Known Issues:

Windows UAC Admin is required to install and launch Arc Control.

The Live Performance Monitoring page may not apply the desired removal of some performance metric tiles.

The Resizable Bar status may show an incorrect value on systems with multiple Intel® Graphics Adapters.

Using Arc Control Studio capture with certain games may incorrectly generate multiple video files.

Using Arc Control Studio capture with AVC codec selected may incorrectly use the HEVC codec

Modifying performance sliders may fail to apply back to their default values. A workaround is to use the "Reset to Defaults" button.

Package Contents

Intel Graphics Driver

Intel Media SDK Runtime (21.0.1.35)

Intel oneVPL GPU Runtime (21.0.2.8)

Intel Graphics Compute Runtime for OpenCL* Driver

Vulkan*3 Runtime Installer

Intel Graphics Driver Installer (1.0.737)

oneAPI Level Zero Loader and Validation Layer

Intel Graphics Compute Runtime for OneAPI Level Zero specification

Intel Arc Control installer (1.64.4584.4)

Intel Driver Support Assistant

31.0.101.4146 Stable Release Notes:

Intel Game On Driver support on Intel Arc A-series Graphics for:

Destiny 2: Lightfall

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Game performance optimizations on Intel Arc A-series Graphics for:

Halo Infinite (DX12)

Fixed Issues

Intel Arc Graphics Products:

Halo Infinite (DX12) may exhibit color corruption during gameplay when Reflections settings are enabled.

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Vulkan) may experience application crash in benchmark mode when Screen Type is Fullscreen.

Intel Core Processor Products:

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (DX12) may exhibit texture or striped corruption during gameplay.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (DX12) may exhibit texture or striped corruption during gameplay.

Dirt 5 (DX12) may exhibit texture corruption in the skybox.

Known Issues

Intel Arc Graphics Products:

Sea of Thieves (DX11) may exhibit color corruption on water edges.

Conqueror's Blade (DX11) may exhibit corruption in benchmark mode.

The Riftbreaker (DX12) may exhibit black line corruption with the Xbox Game Pass version.

System may hang while waking up from sleep. May need to power cycle the system for recovery.

GPU hardware acceleration may not be available for media playback and encode with some versions of Adobe Premiere Pro.

Blender may exhibit corruption while using Nishita Sky texture node.

Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics Products:

Driver installation may not complete successfully on certain notebook systems with both Intel Iris Xe + Iris Xe MAX devices. A system reboot and re-installation of the graphics driver may be required for successful installation.

Intel Core Processor Products:

Total War: Warhammer III (DX11) may experience an application crash when loading battle scenarios.

Conqueror's Blade (DX12) may experience an application crash during game launch.

A Plague Tale: Requiem (DX12) may experience application instability during gameplay.

Intel Arc Control Known Issues:

Windows UAC Admin is required to install and launch Arc Control.

The Live Performance Monitoring page may not apply the desired removal of some performance metric tiles.

The Resizable Bar status may show an incorrect value on systems with multiple Intel® Graphics Adapters.

Using Arc Control Studio capture with certain games may incorrectly generate multiple video files.

Using Arc Control Studio capture with AVC codec selected may incorrectly use the HEVC codec

Modifying performance sliders may fail to apply back to their default values. A workaround is to use the "Reset

to Defaults" button.

Package Contents

Intel® Graphics Driver

Intel® Media SDK Runtime (21.0.1.35)

Intel® oneVPL GPU Runtime (21.0.2.8)

Intel® Graphics Compute Runtime for OpenCL* Driver

Vulkan*3 Runtime Installer

Intel® Graphics Driver Installer (1.0.737)

oneAPI Level Zero Loader and Validation Layer

Intel® Graphics Compute Runtime for OneAPI Level Zero specification

Intel® Arc™ Control installer (1.64.4584.4)

Intel® Driver Support Assistant

Previous Release Notes:

Intel Arc Graphics Products:

Payday 2 (DX9) may exhibit flickering corruption on specific water surfaces

God of War (DX11) may experience lower than expected performance on first launch within the main game menu.

Intel Core Processor Products:

Battlefield 2042 (DX12) may exhibit color corruptions during gameplay.

Watch Dogs: Legion (DX12) may experience application crash during gameplay.

Hitman 3 (DX12) may experience application crash while running benchmark.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla (DX12) may exhibit visual corruptions while changing graphics settings.

Known Issues

Intel Arc Graphics Products:

Fortnite (DX12) may experience application crash with High and Epic graphics settings. May need to set

graphics settings to Medium with Nanite set to Off to mitigate application crash.

Diablo II: Resurrected (DX12) may cause system instability or application crash.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (DX12) may experience application crash during character selection.

A Plague Tale: Requiem (DX12) may experience application freeze and crash during gameplay.

Conqueror's Blade (DX11) may experience corruption in benchmark mode.

Call of Duty: Vanguard (DX12) may experience missing or corrupted shadows during the Submarine mission.

System may hang while waking up from sleep. May need to power cycle the system for recovery.

GPU hardware acceleration may not be available for media playback and encode with some versions of Adobe

Premiere Pro.

Blender may exhibit corruption while using Nishita Sky texture node.

Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics Products:

Driver installation may not complete successfully on certain notebook systems with both Intel Iris Xe + Iris X e MAX devices. May need to reboot the system and re-install graphics driver for successful installation.

Intel Core Processor Products:

Dysterra (DX12) may exhibit visual corruptions during gameplay.

Total War: Warhammer III (DX11) may experience application crash while loading battle scenarios.

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 (DX12) may exhibit corruptions on certain buildings and floors during gameplay.

Conqueror's Blade (DX12) may experience application crash during game launch.

A Plague Tale: Requiem (DX12) may experience application freeze and crash during gameplay

Content of the Package:

Intel Graphics Driver

Intel Media SDK Runtime (21.0.1.35)

Intel oneVPL GPU Runtime (21.0.2.8)

Intel Graphics Compute Runtime for OpenCL* Driver

Vulkan 3 Runtime Installer

Intel Graphics Driver Installer (1.0.718.2)

oneAPI Level Zero Loader and Validation Layer

Intel Graphics Compute Runtime for OneAPI Level Zero specification

Intel Arc Control installer

Intel Driver Support Assistant

About Intel software and drivers

The driver or software for your Intel component might have been changed or replaced by the computer manufacturer. We recommend you work with your computer manufacturer before installing our driver so you don't lose features or customizations.

See a list of computer manufacturer support websites.

This download is valid for the product(s) listed below: