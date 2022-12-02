With Viber you can send messages of all types and make phone calls to other Viber users for free. You can make audio and video calls, send video or voice messages, use stickers, GIFs and more.

Viber lets you send free messages and make free calls to other Viber users, on any device and network, in any country. Viber syncs your contacts, messages and call history with your mobile device, so you can start the conversation on the Viber mobile application and continue from the comfort of your PC. Use Viber on your smartphone, tablet and computer when you're connected to a Wi-Fi, 3G or 4G network.

Is Viber secure?

Yes, Viber uses end to end encryption on 1-on-1 messages and group messages. This means messages are encrypted on your phone or computer as they are sent and only the recipient you sent them to has the key to decrypt them. Viber includes other features such as disappearing messages, password-protected chats, and auto-deleting messages as well.

Who owns Viber?

Viber was developed by Talmon Marco and Igor Magazinnik in Tel Aviv, Israel, in 2010. It rapidly became a popular messaging platform and reached over 200 million active users. In 2014 Viber was bought by the Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten for $900 million. Viber now has over 820 million monthly active users.

Is Viber available for desktop PCs?

Yes, Viber offers a dedicated desktop client for Windows, macOS and Linux operating systems.

Does Viber sync my chats in the cloud?

Yes. Viber includes automatic backups for your chat history. For this, you must link your Google Drive account on Android, or iCloud on iOS devices.

Can I use Viber on my phone and PC at the same time?

Yes. Viber allows for different types of devices to be logged in. You can organize your devices as "Primary" or "Secondary." You can have one primary device and an unlimited number of secondary devices:

Phone: Can only be a primary device.

Desktop: Can only be a secondary device.

Tablet: Can be either a primary or a secondary device.

Can I make video calls on Viber?

Yes, you can make free voice and video calls on Viber.

Features

Best-quality HD voice calls

Video calls

Free text and photo messages

Group conversations

No registration, passwords or invitations required

Contacts and messages sync between your mobile and Windows

Transfer ongoing calls between devices

Download Viber, enter your phone number, and start connecting with your friends. On Viber, your phone number is your ID. The app syncs with your mobile contact list, automatically detecting which of your contacts have Viber.

Free calls with HD sound quality

Groups with up to 40 participants

Send stickers and emoticons, making messaging fun!

Share locations

Respond immediately to messages using quick reply

Push notifications guarantee that you never miss a call or message, even when Viber is off

OS integration - share photos and videos straight from your device's gallery

