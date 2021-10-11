Bulk Rename Utility is a free file renaming software for Windows. Bulk Rename Utility allows you to easily rename files and entire folders based upon extremely flexible criteria.

Add date/time stamps, replace numbers, insert text, convert case, add auto-numbers, process folders and sub-folders....plus a whole lot more.

Features:

Rename multiple files quickly, according to many flexible criteria.

Rename files in many ways: add, replace, insert text into file names. Convert case, add numbers. Remove or change file extensions.

Check the detailed preview before renaming.

Rename photos using EXIF meta data (i.e. "Date Picture Taken", "Resolution" and other information embedded in all JPG photo files) Rename your holiday pictures from a meaningless dsc1790.jpg to NewYork1.jpg in a flash.

Rename MP3 files using ID3 tags (a.k.a. MP3 ID3 tag renaming).

Change files' creation and modification time stamps.

It's free. Easy to Install. Download and start renaming your files now

What's New: