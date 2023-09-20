Something to look forward to: Nikon's latest full-frame mirrorless camera looks a lot like the company's iconic FM2 film camera, but borrows advanced tech from flagships like the Z 9. The new Nikon Z f packs a 24.5-megapixel full frame BSI CMOS sensor and the same EXPEED 7 image-processing engine from the aforementioned Z 9, enabling continuous shooting at up to 14 frames per second or 30 frames per second in high-speed frame capture+ mode.

The increased processing power and BSI sensor also boosts low-light performance, resulting in an ISO range of 100 to 64,000.

A 299-point auto-focus system affords 3D tracking and subject detection developed using deep learning techniques, allowing it to lock on to nine different subject types including people, cars, planes, birds, cats, and dogs, just to name a few. The camera utilizes the Nikon Z lens mount system for which a wide range of lenses already exist.

The Z f is also equipped with a five-axis in-camera vibration reduction (VR) image stabilization system that is equivalent to an 8.0-stop shutter speed increase. It is also the first Nikon camera with pixel-shift shooting, a feature that subtly shifts the image sensor position between shots and combines multiple frames into one 96 megapixel image for more accurate color reproduction and a larger file to work with.

Nikon's latest is crafted from a magnesium alloy and features a glossy finish on the chassis. Shoppers can choose from six different color options on the embossed artificial leather sections of the camera including blue, brown, red, orange, green, or gray. The premium color options will command an extra $100 over the standard black model, however.

The Nikon Z f is set to arrive in mid-October starting at $1,999.95 for the body only and is available to pre-order now over on Nikon's web store. A bundle that includes the retro-styled Nikkor Z 40 mm f/2.0 SE lens is set to go for $2,239.95, while a kit with the Nikkor Z 24-70 mm f/4 S lens will command $2,599.95.