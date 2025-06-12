In a nutshell: Fujifilm has introduced a new X-series mirrorless digital camera that's sure to get the attention of photography enthusiasts. The X-E5 is a lightweight, rangefinder-style shooter with a retro aesthetic that tips the scales at around 445 grams (about one pound). It packs the company's latest back-illuminated X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor, which can capture 40.2 megapixel stills and shoot video at up to 6.2K at 30 frames per second.

Fujifilm said an improved pixel structure allows more light to be recorded on the sensor, resulting in a native ISO of 125.

Fujifilm also reworked the in-body image stabilization system to improve performance across five axes. Users can now expect up to 7.0 stops at the center and 6.0 stops at the periphery. The 3.0-inch, 1.04 million dots rear-tilting display, meanwhile, can be flipped up 180 degrees to face forwards for help composing selfies.

The platform leverages AI-based subject detection autofocus to identify and lock onto a variety of common objects including birds, cars, airplanes, insects, and even drones. A separate predictive algorithm is used to track fast-moving objects and those in dimly-lit environments.

Aesthetically, the X-E5 is a looker. Fujifilm machined the top plate out of a single piece of aluminum, and tapered it at the rear to enhance the texture and improve access to the dials. The mix of flat, sharp edges and curved surfaces really does look stunning.

The Fujifilm X-E5 mirrorless camera will be available in black and silver variants at an MSRP of $1,699.95 for the body. A kit that includes the newly announced Fujinon XF23mm f/2.8 R WR lens will command $1,899.95.

The new lens features eight elements in six groups, has an 11-blade aperture, and a minimum focus distance of 7.9 inches. It will add just 90 grams to the body, or about three ounces, despite having nine sealing points to keep dust and moisture at bay. It'll go for $499.95 by itself.

Look for both to arrive by the end of the summer.