In brief: Google has formally taken the wraps off its latest smartphones, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. The standard Pixel 8 packs a 6.2-inch OLED display (1,080 x 2,400 resolution, 428 PPI) with a variable refresh rate (60 – 120 Hz) that's coated in Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. It's powered by Google's own Tensor G3 chip with a Titan M2 security co-processor, and is paired with 8 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Around back is a dual-camera array consisting of a 50-megapixel primary shooter with an 82 degree field of view and an f/1.68 aperture alongside a 12-megapixel ultrawide (125.8 degree field of view) with an f/2.2 aperture lens. A 10.5-megapixel selfie camera resides up front, complete with f/2.2 aperture lens and a 95 degree field of view.

A 4,575 mAh battery provides "beyond 24-hour" battery life and with fast charging, you can get up to a 50 percent charge in about half an hour.

Other noteworthy specs include dual SIM support, stereo speakers with spatial audio support, Wi-Fi 7, and an IP68 rating against dust and water. Buyers will also receive seven years of OS, security, and feature updates, and a one-year warranty.

The Pixel 8 Pro, meanwhile, kicks it up a notch with a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED (1,344 x 2,992 resolution, 489 PPU) coated in Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The Pro's display is also brighter than the standard model, at up to 1,600 nits (HDR) and up to 2,400 nits (peak brightness). It's powered by the same Google Tensor G3 and Titan M2 co-processor, but comes loaded with 12 GB of LPDDR5X and up to 1 TB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The rear camera system is much improved over the base model as well. With the Pro, you'll receive the same 50-megapixel f/1.68 aperture primary camera in addition to a 48-megapixel ultrawide (f/1.95 aperture, 125.5 degree field of view) and a 48-megapixel telephoto (f/2.8, 21.8 degree field of view, 5x optical zoom). The front-facing selfie camera carries over from the standard Pixel 8.

The Pixel 8 Pro packs a 5,050 mAh battery that, like the base model, is reportedly good for 24+ hours of battery life on a single charge. Using an optional 30W USB-C charger, you can get a 50 percent recharge in about 30 minutes. It's also Qi-certified for wireless charging should you prefer to ditch the physical tether.

Both phones are available to pre-order today starting at $699 and $999 for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, respectively. The former is offered in grey, black, or rose gold, while the Pro can be had in your choice of black, blue, or white. What's more, those who pre-order a Pixel 8 Pro can choose between the Pixel Watch 2 or Pixel Buds Pro as a freebie. Look for them to launch on October 12.