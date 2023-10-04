In a nutshell: Google recently introduced its new Pixel 8 smartphone, but it's not the only premium Android handset hitting the market soon. Samsung has announced a new variant of the flagship Galaxy S23 it launched earlier this year, and it'll be available later this month at a reasonable price.

The new Galaxy S23 FE (short for Fan Edition) features a 6.4-inch FHD+ dynamic AMOLED 2X display with an adaptive refresh rate (60 – 120 Hz) that utilizes Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 cover glass. The handset is powered by an unnamed "advanced 4nm processor" (reportedly either a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or an Exynos 2200 depending on the region) with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, and carries an IP68 rating against dust and liquid.

Three cameras are positioned on the rear of the device including a 12-megapixel ultra-wide with f/2.2 aperture and a 123 degree field of view, a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/1.8 aperture and a FOV of 84 degrees, and an 8-megapixel telephoto with 3x optical zoom, f/2.4 aperture and a 32 degree FOV. The front-facing camera is a 10-megapixel shooter with an 80 degree FOV and an f/2.4 aperture.

A 4,500 mAh battery comes standard and according to Samsung, it is good for up to 21 hours of video-watching. With fast charging, you can get a 50 percent charge in 30 minutes using an optional 25W adapter.

Samsung's latest ships with Android 13 and supports most common network and connectivity standards including Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and 5G.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 FE starts at $599 and is being offered in purple, black, white, orange, and light green colorways. Availability will vary depending on your local market; according to Samsung's website, the S23 FE will drop in the US on October 26.

Samsung also introduced Fan Editions of the Galaxy Tab S9 and S9+ and the Galaxy Buds, starting from $449 and $99, respectively. Both will be available in the US starting October 10 in a variety of colors.