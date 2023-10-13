A hot potato: Assassin's Creed Mirage has been getting quite good, and in some cases, great, reviews from critics and fans. But there's one element that pretty much everyone hates: its inability to disable the chromatic aberration graphical effect. Thankfully, after people started modding it out of the game, Ubisoft has announced an update that will let players turn it off.

Chromatic aberration is a type of color distortion designed to mimic the use of a camera lens in games by adding a blurry color fringing to outlines and edges. It's one of those effects like lens flare and motion blur that many people are quick to turn off when they start a title, though chromatic aberration seems to be more universally hated.

With Assassin's Creed Mirage, there is no option to disable the effect. It's presumed that the blurriness is supposed to help players feel more immersed in the sweltering, hazy Baghdad setting. But what it's actually been doing is giving people headaches and making them feel sick and nauseous, with complaints of building surfaces and edges becoming a blur of colors.

As reported by Eurogamer earlier this week, one Redditor wrote that even the film industry isn't a fan of chromatic aberration.

"Dear Ubisoft Art Director, I am a VFX Supervisor working in the film industry and let me tell you that chromatic aberration is not only something that doesn't add to 'realism', but also something that we work hard to remove from every film and TV show," they wrote. "It is a lens defect/artefact that adds nothing to the user experience, only substracts."

The effect was putting some AC Mirage players off so much that they started removing it from the game with a Nexusmod mod. There have even been suggestions to open the game's main .exe file and edit the option directly using a Hex Editor program.

It seems Ubisoft listened to the complaints. The company's official X/Twitter support account wrote that a dedicated team is now working on the chromatic aberration issue and the option to toggle it on and off should be available in an upcoming update.

Thank you all for joining us on Basim's journey in 9th Century Baghdad!



We are thrilled by the response from the community and for embracing our homage to the roots of the AC franchise. #AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/KnL2YxGION – Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) October 11, 2023

The support team also wrote that the number of AC Mirage players since release has been in line with past launches such as Origins and Odyssey (no mention of Valhalla). Ubisoft added that AC Mirage has become its biggest current-gen launch in terms of unit sales on the PS5/Xbox Series X and S.