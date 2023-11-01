In a nutshell: Warner Bros. is celebrating 100 years of storytelling with a bundle of top-tier games from the WB catalog. The Play the Legends Humble Bundle runs for the next 16 days, so you have got plenty of time to decide if it is right for you and to check your exiting library for duplicates. To date, more than 45,000 copies have sold, raising nearly $65,000 for charity.

The Play the Legends collection over on Humble Bundle is being offered in three theirs. The five-item bundle includes Mad Max, Mortal Kombat XL, Batman: Arkham City: Game of the Year Edition, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor GOTY Edition, and Batman: Arkham Asylum GOTY Edition for just $5.

The 10-pack includes all of the aforementioned titles plus Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Edition, Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition, Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition, Injustice 2 Legendary Edition, and Batman: Arkham Origins. Your total out-of-pocket is $10, or a buck a game. Not bad.

The entire 12-item bundle additionally adds Gotham Knights and Back 4 Blood to the mix, and will set you back $15. According to Humble Bundle, this collection is valued at up to $439.

Back 4 Blood is a spiritual successor to the Left 4 Dead series, and might be worth the cost of admission on its own if you were a fan of Valve's original zombie games. The starring attraction, however, is without a doubt the Batman games, and there are plenty of them to choose from.

All games are redeemable on Steam for Windows, and buyers get to choose where their money goes. With the $15 bundle, for example, a minimum of $2.25 goes to Humble Bundle to support their platform but the remaining $12.75 can be split between Warner Bros. Games or the charity International Medical Corps as buyers see fit.

Optionally, the entirety of your purchase can go to Humble if you want. Shoppers can also pay more than the minimum amount if they are in a giving mood.