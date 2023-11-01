The big picture: Google Registry is Alphabet's DNSSEC-enabled internet domain registry service. Mountain View states that it aims to promote self-expression, creativity, and business opportunities, and it is doing so with a new set of fresh top-level domains designed for "explorers, comedians, and professionals."

After causing chaos and insecurity in the online world with easily exploitable .zip domains, Google Registry is back with another "exciting" internet domain for opportunists to latch onto. The tech giant has introduced the ".ing" top-level domain, which appears to be suitable for creating websites and online services with a single word.

Google claims that the .ing top-level domain is versatile and suitable for various purposes, whether it's mak.ing a promotional webpage, giv.ing to a good cause, or edit.ing PDF documents. Google lists the first entities that already registered their new .ing domains, providing examples of what the internet registry is expected to provide to its potential customers.

The .ing top-level domain is especially suitable for design, boutique, and "maker" initiatives, according to Google. For instance, a woman-owned small business can offer a stylish experience for quality body art, such as The Inkbunny Studios. Similarly, a Bay Area business can attempt to revolutionize dumplings through automation, as seen with Nom Bot Dumplings. The Swiss Association of Consulting Engineering Companies is also utilizing .ing to enhance conditions in Switzerland's engineering and planning industry.

Google has made it possible for customers to register their own .ing domain during the company's Early Access Period. However, early .ing websites will come at a high cost, as one-time fees can reach over $1 million. This fee will gradually decrease based on a daily schedule until December 5, at which point .ing domains will be publicly available at a standard annual price through professional registrars like GoDaddy and 101Domain.

To check the availability of .ing domains, customers can visit the get.ing website, which offers "short, memorable" domains with built-in security features due to their inclusion in the HSTS preload list. Google clarifies that HTTPS requests to .ing domains won't require individual HSTS registration or configuration.