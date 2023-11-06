Rumor mill: There have been so many rumors about Nvidia releasing Super variants of some RTX 4000-series products that their arrival now seems inevitable. The question is when will Team Green launch the cards? According to a new claim, they'll be released during CES 2024.

Prolific leaker Kopite7kimi, who's been behind several of the Super-series rumors and claims, replied to a question on X/Twitter about a potential time frame for the new cards' release with "CES."

We're only a couple of months away from the world's biggest consumer electronics show; it takes place between January 9 and January 12 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Nvidia will be there and has three conference rooms booked, but it has not announced any events or keynotes, at least not yet. One would imagine that the company would have sent out some teasers by now if the Super cards really were being unveiled at CES, so take this one with a healthy dose of salt.

CES – kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) November 5, 2023

Rumors allege that there will be a Super version of the RTX 4080 with 20 GB of memory, and the RTX 4070 with 16 GB of VRAM. According to MEGAsizeGPU, there will also be an RTX 4070 Ti Super, though even Kopite7kimi says such a card sounds doubtful. Another claim is that Nvidia could discontinue the current RTX 4080 to make way for its Super variant.

Kopite7kimi recently said that the RTX 4000-series Super cards will offer more performance without increasing wattage requirements, which would certainly be good news for potential buyers who might not need to buy new power supplies.

Some of the rumored Super specs include the RTX 4070 Super being based on the AD103 GPU and offering a 256-bit bus interface along with 16GB of VRAM. Both the current RTX 4070 and the RTX 4070 Ti are based on the AD104 chip, have 12GB of memory, and a 192-bit bus width.

There was also a claim that the 20 GB RTX 4080 Super would be based on the AD102 GPU with its memory bus increased to 320-bit. However, Kopite7kimi believes the difference between the Super and standard version of the 4080 won't be enormous, mimicking those of the RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Super. The new variant might come with the full AD 103 GPU, introducing more SMs and CUDA cores along with increased boost clocks, thereby offering only slight improvements.

Whether the RTX Super cards arrive during CES, or at all, remains to be seen, but the RTX 5000 line isn't expected until 2025, so Nvidia might want a stop-gap until the next-gen GPUs get here.