Rumor mill: Rumors that Nvidia is planning to release several new cards in the RTX 4000 series, including some carrying the Super brand, have been gaining pace. There have been conflicting claims, but both leakers suggest that the RTX 4070, which already has a Ti version, will receive a Super variant.

The rumors began a few days ago when Hongxing2020 posted a claim on X/Twitter, stating that Nvidia would release three new Super-branded cards: the RTX 4080 Super, the 4070 Super, and the somewhat unlikely 4070 Ti Super.

10.18 update

4080 super

4070ti super

4070 super



date TBD

… – hongxing2020 (@hongxing2020) October 18, 2023

We haven't seen any Super cards since the RTX 2000 Series. However, there were plenty of reports that Nvidia had considered using the name for some RTX 3000 cards before opting for the Ti brand. There's even an alleged image of an RTX 3090 Super.

Now, another prolific leaker, MEGAsizeGPU, has posted a similar prediction, this one with a few specs included. He says there will be two new cards, both versions of the RTX 4070: one with the same specs but using GDDR6 memory rather than GDDR6X (and is presumably cheaper), and an RTX 4070 Super.

There might be two new cards in the future:

4070 D6: The same spec as 4070 but shrinks to GDDR6

4070 super: based on AD103, has a 256bit bandwidth and 16G Vram October 19, 2023

MEGAsizeGPU added that the RTX 4070 Super will be based on the AD103 GPU and offer a 256-bit bus interface along with 16GB of VRAM. Both the current RTX 4070 and the RTX 4070 Ti are based on the AD104 chip, have 12GB of memory, and a 192-bit bus width.

MEGAsizeGPU admits that his fellow leaker's claim of an RTX 4070 Ti Super sounds dubious, but it is Nvidia we're talking about here, so you can never be 100% certain. He previously claimed that an RTX 4080 Super or Ti was in the works, too.

A lot of people were disappointed by the RTX 4070 Ti's 12GB of memory, so a 16GB Super version would likely be a lot more appealing to new buyers. But one has to wonder where its introduction and potential price would leave the current RTX 4070 Ti.

It must be heavily emphasized that these are all rumors and none of the named cards may actually launch. However, Nvidia has released several variations of the same card before, including the RTX 2060, which came with different specs and a Super version, and the RTX 3080 (standard, 12GB, and Ti), so none of the claims are beyond the realms of possibility.

Nvidia is expected to release the RTX 5000 series of cards in 2025, so there's still a long wait. The company is making a fortune from its datacenter/AI chips, but it might want to squeeze a bit more money from gamers before the next-gen products arrive.