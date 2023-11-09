Buzzwords come and go but the term 'cross-functional' is here to stay. Peppered across countless job specs and company mission statements, modern workplaces want cross-functional teams, meaning that no department works in a silo, with little or no collaboration outside of themselves.

Working cross-functionally brings disparate teams together under a common goal, ensuring problem solving has a more holistic approach. This all sounds very zen, but with different expertise and KPIs at play, and the process involving constant challenging and questioning, cross-functional working isn't easy.

That's why software engineers need to develop a T-shaped skill set.

What is a T-shaped skill set?

When engineers start out in their careers, finding a niche and excelling in it is all-important. Really knowing your onions and being an expert in a particular technology really stands to junior developers, gaining them recognition internally and externally. This solid block of knowledge represents the vertical line in the T.

However, as a talented engineer goes through their career, they typically learn that being an expert in one thing is not enough. Senior software developers and team leads must discuss, sell and make decisions with key people across the organization, and so the ability to collaborate with others to achieve a shared objective is represented by the horizontal bar of the T.

T-shaped software engineers have both valuable specialist knowledge, and the soft skills to work with others for the broader benefit of the business. So, what kind of skills make up the T-shape?

Listening

You might know the most efficient way to implement a product upgrade, but is it the right thing for the wider business to prioritize? Listen to your colleagues, who will bring valuable customer feedback, and collaboratively revise the product roadmap with insights gleaned from various stakeholders.

Adaptiveness

As needs and knowledge constantly evolve, being adaptive serves you well in cross-functional teams. By understanding changes in context and engaging colleagues in revised solutions, leaders and contributors thrive with an open mind.

Collaboration

In a remote and hybrid working world, digital collaboration helps bridge gaps across time zones, devices and locations. Whether it's a preferred video conferencing group setting, project management software or a digital whiteboard everyone can contribute to, the right digital tools help everyone be heard.

