In context: The 23H2 update for Windows 11 brought a number of new features, including a redesigned File Explorer, built-in cloud backup, dark mode in MS Paint, native support for RAR, 7Z, and Tar.gz file types, and more. The most notable new feature is Copilot AI, which offers similar functionality as that of Bing Sidebar, but with additional local actions like the ability to turn on dark mode, take a screenshot, etc.

While Copilot is currently only available on Windows 11, a new report now suggests that it could make its way to Windows 10 at some stage in the near future. That's according to Windows Central, which says Microsoft believes the expansion could help it get more users for its AI chatbot. According to a recent report, as of September 2023, Windows 11 is installed on only 23 percent of PCs worldwide, while Windows 10 runs on 71 percent of all Windows computers.

According to sources quoted by the new report, Copilot will be installed on Windows 10 via an upcoming update, which would place a Copilot button directly on the Windows 10 taskbar. Clicking on the button will reportedly open "the exact same Copilot sidebar experience found on Windows 11." The report also adds that Microsoft is seriously considering extending Windows 10's end-of-support date beyond 2025, although nothing has been finalized yet.

Microsoft is betting big on Copilot, which it believes could help significantly boost productivity and transform how people interface with computers. The company is even designing new Surface laptops with Copilot experiences in mind. However, to give shape to its vision, the company needs to convince users of Copilot's abilities and how it will truly assist people in improving their Windows experience while safeguarding their privacy and security.

It is worth noting that as of November 2023, Copilot is only available in select regions around the world, including North America and parts of Asia and South America. The company says that it plans to expand the feature to other regions soon, so it remains to be seen when the rollout will be completed globally.