What just happened? Microsoft is taking a bigger swing at everyday AI integration with the launch of Copilot Mode in its Edge browser. Now available on Windows and Mac, the update marks a significant step in Microsoft's push to embed AI directly into the browsing experience, making tasks like research, comparison shopping, and online navigation faster (to be seen), and voice-enabled.

Copilot Mode blends chat, search, and navigation in a single input field. Rather than relying on users to manage a multitude of tabs and switch between them, the AI assistant is designed to understand context across all open tabs. This functionality enables tasks such as comparing options across multiple websites, summarizing information, or streamlining actions like booking reservations using natural language prompts.

Voice control is integrated into Copilot Mode, allowing users to speak their requests, open sites, and refine searches hands-free. For instance, people researching hotels or shopping online can ask the AI to compare open tabs and make recommendations. Microsoft is calling the new functionality experimental, and it is available for free during its initial phase, with future changes expected as Redmond gathers feedback and refines the experience.

Copilot Mode is entering the market during a period of intense competition among major browser makers and AI startups, all vying to offer more intelligent browsing tools. Recent months have seen the launch of new AI-powered browsers and features, with rivals like Google and smaller companies such as Perplexity AI also introducing their own innovations.

Privacy and user control remain key talking points for Microsoft. Copilot Mode only accesses browser content when users enable it, clearly signaling when it's active in the background. In future updates, users will have the option to grant Copilot additional permissions, such as access to browsing history or credentials, which could allow the AI to perform more complex actions like managing personal errands or bookings.

Microsoft emphasizes that users maintain the ability to opt out or disable the feature at any time within Edge settings.

Although still in its early stages, Copilot Mode reflects Microsoft's belief that AI assistants are poised to change how people interact with the web – moving from passive browsing to more collaborative, intent-driven experiences. Whether this approach becomes the new norm for browser technology remains an open question, but for now, Microsoft appears determined to find out.