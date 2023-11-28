In brief: Graphics card bundles are typically associated with individual games, but Nvidia's holiday 2023 bundle will give customers a range of titles on two subscription services for a few months. The promotion includes access to numerous recent games that should push the company's latest GPUs.

Customers purchasing Nvidia's mainstream and high-end RTX 4000 graphics cards between now and January 8 can receive three months of PC Game Pass and the GeForce Now Priority tier. The deadline for redeeming the subscription is February 22.

Eligible GPUs include the GeForce RTX 4060, 4060 Ti, 4070, 4070 Ti, 4080, and 4090. Participating retailers include Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, Newegg, Newegg Canada, Memory Express, Canada Computers, Ant Online, and Micro Center.

Once customers purchase their card, the retailer will send the redemption code within 14 days. Users can claim their free trials by following the directions on Nvidia's website, which require installing the company's GeForce Experience app and logging into Microsoft and Nvidia accounts.

The latest notable PC Game Pass titles include Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, Rollerdrome, Dune: Spice Wars, Persona 5 Tactica, Like a Dragon: Ishin!, Forza Motorsport, Jusant, Cities: Skylines II, Starfield, and much more. Most of these games utilize RTX features like DLSS Super Resolution and Frame Generation.

Depending on when customers redeem the promotion, a three-month subscription will likely run through most or all of the first quarter of 2024. It's too soon to predict which new titles will come to Game Pass in that time, but notable candidates include Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and Persona 3 Reload. Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl is confirmed for Game Pass and could be released early next year.

Although using GeForce Now cloud gaming might defeat the purpose of buying an expensive GPU, the service allows players to pick up their game progress while away from home on a broad range of devices. The Priority tier – normally $49.99 for six months – enables RTX features, six-hour game sessions, and 1080p 60fps gameplay.

The latest available titles include Onimusha, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, Starfield, Payday 3, Devil May Cry 5, Counter-Strike 2, and more. Subscribers to both services can stream games included with either. Furthermore, GeForce Now allows users to stream applicable titles tied to their Steam, Xbox, Epic Games Store, and GOG accounts.