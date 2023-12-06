Facepalm: How well do you know your shortcut keys? Do you use Ctrl + Shift + T to reopen a recently closed browsing tab? What about Ctrl + Shift + Esc to open the task manager directly? Maybe not, but surely most computer users are familiar with the long-used and universal Ctrl + C and Ctrl + V for copying and pasting, respectively? Not in Japan, where a new survey shows 40% of students are unfamiliar with these keys, and almost 20% don't know any shortcut keys at all.

Menter, part of White Inc. Japan, conducted the survey to discover how familiar students in the Asian nation are with some of the more popular keyboard shortcuts.

The most well-known of these was Ctrl + C, with a still surprisingly small 62.6% knowing it was used to copy data. Even more surprising is that a lower percentage, 59.2%, knew that Ctrl + V is used to paste the copied data.

The third best-known shortcut among the students is the undo recent action shortcut, Ctrl + Z. Just 30.6% of participants said they are familiar with this combo, half the number of those who know how to copy and paste using keys.

The next four entries on the list – Ctrl + X (cut), Ctrl + S (save), Ctrl + A (select all), Ctrl + P (print) – were all known by around 27% of those surveyed. While Ctrl + N, used to open a new window, document, etc., is bottom of the list, familiar to just 16.8% of students.

The final question asked how many students knew no shortcut keys at all, not even copy and paste. It turns out that 19.8% of students in Japan have no idea what any of them do.

It should be noted that the survey sample size is quite small at 519 students, and 5.8% said they own neither a laptop nor a desktop.

The copy and paste keys are so heavily used by some professions that it led to programming website Stack Overflow creating The Key. Originally an April Fool's Day joke, the 3-key keyboard consisting of Ctrl, C, and V keys proved so popular that it was updated with a new RGB version.

