Ctrl+Alt+Delete
Ctrl + Shift + Escape
Win + Alt + Delete
Ctrl + Alt + T
Correct Answer: Ctrl + Shift + Escape
A little background…
Ctrl + Shift + Escape is the Windows shortcut that directly opens the Task Manager with no additional input, although the more commonly recognized shortcut Ctrl + Alt + Delete also provides access to the Task Manager by presenting it on a menu alongside other options such as the ability to log off or shut down.
Other old but great Windows shortcuts:
- Lock your PC: Windows key + L
- Minimize all windows: Windows key + M
- Minimize active window: Windows key + Down arrow
- Close the active window, or exit the active app: Alt + F4
- Display properties for the selected item: Alt + Enter
- Switch to recent window: Alt + Tab
- Rename the selected item: F2
