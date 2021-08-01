Correct Answer: Ctrl + Shift + Escape

Ctrl + Shift + Escape is the Windows shortcut that directly opens the Task Manager with no additional input, although the more commonly recognized shortcut Ctrl + Alt + Delete also provides access to the Task Manager by presenting it on a menu alongside other options such as the ability to log off or shut down.

Other old but great Windows shortcuts:

Lock your PC: Windows key + L

Minimize all windows: Windows key + M

Minimize active window: Windows key + Down arrow

Close the active window, or exit the active app: Alt + F4

Display properties for the selected item: Alt + Enter

Switch to recent window: Alt + Tab

Rename the selected item: F2

