It hasn't been the easiest year to be working in the tech industry. Layoffs came thick and fast from the second half of 2022, and in the early part of this year tech giants such as Google, Amazon and Microsoft announced job losses. So too did numerous smaller companies, startups, and a raft of financial services firms. While more than 240,000 jobs were lost in 2023, the majority of those layoffs had eased by September, and the last quarter of the year has seen a much calmer environment.

Despite all of those redundancies, many within the sector weren't too worried about their jobs. That's because when you crunch the numbers, a significant tally of the roles laid off were in the areas of recruitment, marketing and sales – non-technical, in other words.

Those with key skills such as Python and Java programing, artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, data analysis skill sets, along with DevOps, cloud and cybersecurity professionals, remain in demand. And just as they did during the pandemic's "Great Resignation," Americans with valuable skills are voting with their feet. If they're not happy, they'll go elsewhere and get a better deal – whether that's a salary bump, better benefits or remote working options.

Money is a motivator

Unsurprisingly, money is one of the biggest motivators for a career move, with 60% of U.S. workers saying their incomes haven't kept pace with inflation over the past 12 months, according to a Bankrate study. And even among those who did get a pay raise, 53% said their incomes still haven't kept pace with inflation.

It's long been accepted that in order to make more money, you really need to switch jobs. In fact, the Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank's wage growth tracker, which uses data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, shows that those who switched jobs have consistently out-earned those who've stayed at one employer since 2011. The message seems to be that loyalty doesn't pay off. But those with longer tenure do often experience consistent annual pay bumps, even though these tend to be smaller in percentage terms.

Into 2024, the Congressional Budget Office predicts inflation will slow to 2.6%, and with a Payscale survey finding that workers in technology can expect an average 4.1% pay increase, things are starting to look a little better for employees who want to stay put.

While some employers will offer workers a bigger raise, 4.1% is typically what you can expect if you stay in your current job. However, if you look elsewhere, you can expect to bank between 10-15% more money in your paycheck.

