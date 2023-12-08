What just happened? The 2023 Game Awards took place a few hours ago, marking the end of one of the best years for video games in recent memory. As is customary, the event was packed with trailers and news, the best of which we've gathered together here.

It should come as no surprise that the two biggest winners at the Game Awards were Baldur's Gate 3, which won six of its eight nominations, including GOTY, and Alan Wake 2, winner of three awards. Here are the best trailers from the show.

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

There were also plenty of announcements and trailers revealed during the ceremony. One of the biggest of these is a remake of the excellent 2013 puzzler/adventure game Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons. A heart-wrencher that should be even better with revamped modern visuals.

Monster Hunter Wilds

The massively successful Monster Hunter franchise will get a new entry the same year GTA VI launches, 2025, with Monster Hunter Wilds. It's coming to PC and consoles, with more details to follow next summer.

Light No Fire

No game has turned itself around quite as much as No Man's Sky. From being universally panned for failing to live up to its promises in 2016, to the celebrated, award-winner it is today. Developer Hello Games is making big claims with its next project, called Light No Fire, including a procedurally generated map the size of "actual earth." It looks really good, but then so did NMS in its first trailers.

Marvel's Blade

An exciting announcement arrived in the form of a game featuring Marvel's Blade. It comes from Dishonored developer Arkane and publisher Bethesda, and we're promised a similar immersive third-person action adventure experience.

Jurassic Park: Survival

A new Jurassic Park game is coming! And this time it's a horror survival title – could we finally get the modern Dino Crisis we've spent almost a quarter of a century asking for? The Jurassic Park: Survival clip is mostly pre-rendered footage, but what little in-game action is there looks good.

The Rise of the Golden Idol

The Case of the Golden Idol was one of the best-reviewed games of last year. A teaser for the detective game's follow-up, The Rise of the Golden Idol, was shown yesterday.

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage

Rejoice, fans of the Life is Strange series. A new game from maker Don't Nod is on the way, and it looks a lot like the earlier LiS titles. This is Lost Records: Bloom & Rage.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

A new gameplay trailer for the much-delayed Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been revealed. Hopefully, the February 2, 2024, launch date won't change, again.

OD

Hideo Kojima revealed a new title at the game awards. It was his usual surreal stuff, starring Sophia Lillis, Hunter Schafer, and Udo Kier. There's a distinct horror vibe - no surprise there, given Jordan Peele's involvement.

The Casting of Frank Stone

Supermassive Games, the dev behind narrative horrors The Quarry and Until Dawn, are making a singleplayer horror game set in the world of Dead by Daylight. The Casting of Frank Stone is out next year.

The First Berserker: Khazan

Do you feel there aren't enough Souls-like games? Then here's another. The First Berserker: Khazan has a lovely anime style.

Last Sentinel

One of the most cinematic trailers of the night was for open-world game Last Sentinel. No gameplay footage, sadly.

The First Descendant

The First Descendant might at first look like Death Stranding, but its giant bosses and weaponry suggest a much more action-focused game.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Another delayed game, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, got a new release date trailer. We'll be killing hoards of Tyranids on September 9, 2024.

Stormgate

RTS games have seen a bit of a resurgence in recent times. Stormgate looks like an exciting addition to the genre, bringing to mind a modern StarCraft.