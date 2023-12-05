What just happened? It's been a long, long time coming, but the wait is finally over: The official Grand Theft Auto VI trailer has arrived. With it comes confirmation of the rumored 2025 release date, and, concerningly, no mention of a PC version.

Developer Rockstar Games announced last month that the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto would arrive in early December. As promised, the 1-minute and 31-second clip has dropped, showing that rumors of Bonnie and Clyde-style protagonists called Lucia and (apparently) Jason were accurate.

Visually, GTA VI looks stunning. As with the 2002 game of the same name, it's set in the Miami-inspired Vice City, though this one takes place during modern times rather than that 1986-set classic.

A lot of the trailer consists of TikTok/Instagram-style social media posts, which could hint at a gameplay mechanic that makes up part of the game.

With the infamous leak that took place in late 2022 and the launch of the trailer, some had questioned whether the years-old reports of GTA VI not arriving until 2025 were pure speculation. Unfortunately for fans, we won't be burning around the roads of Vice City again for at least 13 months – and given how Rockstar likes to release games near the holiday season, it could be close to a two-year wait.

Shortly after the trailer landed, Rockstar Games posted a press release confirming that GTA VI would not be coming to the last-gen PS4 or Xbox One consoles. Given the 2025 launch date and those stunning visuals, that's not surprising at all. What is surprising, however, is that only the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S are mentioned in the statement – nothing about a PC version.

Rockstar has a history of launching games on consoles long before their PC incarnations arrive. It happened with GTA 3 (7 months), Vice City (7 months), San Andreas (8 months), GTA IV (8 months) and GTA V, which arrived on PC almost two years after its console release. Red Dead Redemption II was also on consoles for a year before hitting the PC.

There's always the chance that Rockstar could confirm a GTA VI PC version before 2025, but that might be wishful thinking, given its history with other GTA games. The best we PC owners might hope for is a shorter wait than usual following the console release.