Something to look forward to: CES is only a few weeks away, which means companies are dropping hints and teasers for the products they'll reveal at the show. Asus has announced that it is holding an event on January 8, the day before CES begins, and released a teaser trailer for a new all-metal Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop.

Asus' 'New G is Here' trailer is an exciting one for gaming laptop fans. The gorgeous ROG Zephyrus G14 is our pick for the best ultraportable in the Best Gaming Laptops feature, sharing first place with the Razer Blade 14.

One of the advantages the Blade has over the Zephyrus is its gorgeous CNC aluminum body; Asus' laptop is mostly plastic. But the CES teaser trailer suggests that will change in the next version of the G14.

The video starts by showing an etching tool carving out the Asus/ROG logo into a piece of metal, further hinting at a Blade-style all-metal unibody. The move would be a welcome one, given that most updated laptops tend to upgrade their hardware while making minor, if any, changes to the exteriors.

Asus might also be changing its AniMe Matrix display - an optional extra that adds 1,215 mini-LEDs to the lid so owners can show off custom images and animations – into something more subtle. The stunning ROG Nebula HDR display might also be getting an upgrade.

It'll be interesting to see if an all-metal chassis increases the already steep price of the Zephyrus G14. The current RTX 4080 model is $2,499.99, while the flagship RTX 4090 version, which comes with a mini-LED screen, is $3,299.

In addition to the Zephyrus video, Asus is almost certain to unveil the ROG Phone 8 at the event. The company has posted teasers for its next handset, which is expected to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The design looks slightly different, but it appears that the USB-C port on the side is still there.

The Asus pre-CES event starts at 3pm PST/6pm ET on January 8.