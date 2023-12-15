In a nutshell: Lenovo has introduced a portable docking station designed for those that work onsite and remotely. The Lenovo USB-C Dual Display Travel Dock, as the name suggests, connects via USB-C and grants access to seven additional ports including an always-on USB port, a 100W USB-C PD (power delivery) port, a 4K DisplayPort connector, a 4K HDMI port, and an Ethernet jack. A retractable USB-C cable conveniently tucks away into the bottom of the unit.

Details are few and far between at this hour. For example, we don't know if the display options support 60 Hz refresh rates, nor do we have any information regarding physical dimensions and weight. With the word "travel" in its name, however, we expect it to be small and light enough to toss in a laptop bag for use on the go.

Laptops with as few I/O ports as possible are in vogue. While they certainly look sleek and are no doubt cheaper to produce, trimming useful ports is particularly annoying to power users seeking to maximize expansion options for productivity purposes. Adding a second or even a third display to your workspace can do wonders for productivity as you can have multiple items visible all at once, eliminating the need to constantly open and close windows.

Last month, Belkin launched an 11-in-1 USB-C dock that is better suited for permanent desk use. That unit includes a Kensington lock slot, an SD card reader, two USB 3.2 Type-A 10Gbps ports, a USB-C 3.2 10Gbps data port, a USB-C 3.2 100 watt PD port, a pair of HDMI 4K ports, a VGA 1080P port, a 2.5Gb Ethernet jack and a 3.5mm audio jack.

While the Belkin does have more ports (and we know it supports 60 Hz refresh rates on one port), it is also a lot more expensive. Belkin priced its dock at $199.99, and it's available now. If you want Lenovo's option, you will have to wait until March 2024 when it will set you back $109.99.